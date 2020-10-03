White House MD backtracks with a newly revised timeline
A memorandum released Saturday by Donald J. Trump’s personal physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, carried the subject line “Timeline Clarification.”
“This morning while summarizing the President’s health, I incorrectly used the term ‘seventy-two hours’ instead of ‘day three’ and ‘forty eight hours’ instead of ‘day two’ with regards to his diagnosis and the administration of the polyclonal antibody therapy,” Conley wrote in his statement. “The President was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Thursday, October 1st and had received Regeron’s antibody cocktail on Friday, October 2nd.”
As reported Saturday afternoon via Raw Story: “There appears to be a general state of confusion between the mixed messages coming from the White House on President Donald J. Trump’s health compared to the office of his personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley. The White House continues to issue statements regarding Trump’s ‘very concerning’ vitals, while Conley’s team claims everything is coming up roses for the seemingly sickly president.”
POTUS physician Sean Conley: "As reported yesterday … I recommended we bring POTUS up to Walter Reed as a precautionary measure… 72 hours into his diagnosis now, the first week of Covid, & in particular this day, is the most critical in determining the course of this illness" pic.twitter.com/YCzpCV6v2C
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 3, 2020
Conley’s clean-up statement misspells Regeneron… https://t.co/XSPJ2Od2GN
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 3, 2020
🚨 White House official tells me the president’s doctor, Dr. Conley, meant to say *it’s day 3, not yet 72 hrs from positive test.*
Officials says President Trump was diagnosed Thursday night. And, Regeneron was administered later that night, *2 days ago.*
— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 3, 2020
