Quantcast
White House coronavirus outbreak may have spread to North Carolina due to Ivanka event: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump - CBS screenshot

A new COVID-19 outbreak chain might have just spread to North Carolina following a campaign stop last week featuring Ivanka Trump.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 this past Friday while on assignment at the White House the weekend before covering the Supreme Court nominee announcement in the Rose Garden,” photojournalist Al Drago tweeted. “I am quarantining in my apartment in DC and am beginning to feel better, and of course staying positive!”

North Carolina reporter Joe Bruno, who describes himself as “good friends” with Drago, noted that photojournalist had covered an Ivanka Trump event in the Charlotte area. Bruno spoke to the assistant health director in Gaston County, who says they are conducting contact tracing.

The news broke as as a fourth White House press staffer fell ill with COVID-19.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
