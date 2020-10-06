White House coronavirus outbreak may have spread to North Carolina due to Ivanka event: report
A new COVID-19 outbreak chain might have just spread to North Carolina following a campaign stop last week featuring Ivanka Trump.
“I tested positive for COVID-19 this past Friday while on assignment at the White House the weekend before covering the Supreme Court nominee announcement in the Rose Garden,” photojournalist Al Drago tweeted. “I am quarantining in my apartment in DC and am beginning to feel better, and of course staying positive!”
North Carolina reporter Joe Bruno, who describes himself as “good friends” with Drago, noted that photojournalist had covered an Ivanka Trump event in the Charlotte area. Bruno spoke to the assistant health director in Gaston County, who says they are conducting contact tracing.
The news broke as as a fourth White House press staffer fell ill with COVID-19.
A source confirms a third WH press office aide has tested positive, making it a total of four people including McEnany.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 6, 2020
The assistant health director of Gaston County tells me the White House is conducting contact tracing for this situation and is reaching out to potential contacts, including Gaston County residents
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) October 6, 2020
Stepien? Sick.
Kayleigh? Sick.
Jared? Missing.
Ivanka? Missing.
Rudy? Coughing.
Barr? Quarantined.
Meadows? Sinking.
Total collapse.
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2020
Ivanka Trump flees the West Wing and 'works from home' as two valets test positive https://t.co/4DcaRYoIXb
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 6, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s health care order will not be enough if the Supreme Court strikes down Obamacare
2020 Election
NJ Gov tells Cory Booker’s opponent he’s ‘in outer space’ not quarantining post-Trump fundraiser
Governor Phil Murphy (D-NJ) and Republican U.S. Senate nominee Rik Mehta embarked on a war of words Monday over the subject of whether or not attendees at President Donald J. Trump's Bedminster fundraiser should have quarantined to help suppress the spread of COVID-19. Mehta was one of 206 attendees at Trump's fundraiser.
2020 Election
White House backs down on COVID vaccine before election day: report
President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted to voters that a COVID-19 vaccine could be released before the 2020 election.
On Monday, it was reported that the White House was blockading FDA guidelines that would make it unlikely that a vaccine could be released before election day.
After public outrage, the White House has apparently backed down.