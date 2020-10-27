Quantcast
Connect with us

White House science office celebrates Trump ‘ending’ the COVID-19 pandemic — as US hits new record cases

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump. (AFP / Jim WATSON)

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is declaring “mission accomplished” and saying that President Donald Trump “ended” the COVID-19 pandemic announced Politico.

The United States hit record numbers of coronavirus infections this weekend, with 83,000 in one day, and there are multiple cities being crushed under the weight of 42,000 hospitalizations. But on Tuesday, the White House science office put “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” at the top of the list of Trump accomplishments from his first term.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s similar to the moment former President George W. Bush landed on an aircraft carrier with a large “Mission Accomplished” banner behind him. “We have difficult work to do in Iraq,” Bush told the crowd of the USS Abraham Lincoln. He said that major combat operations in Iraq had ended. It was a lie, as years of struggles continued necessitating troop surges and more. The official “end” to the Iraq War wasn’t until Dec. 18, 2011, when all troops were pulled out of the country.

In Trump’s case, the United States has reached the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic and things are only predicted to get worse as the cold winter drives people indoors where the virus spreads faster.

The science office says the Trump administration took “decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”

The disease still persists and while there are clinical trials, there still isn’t a vaccine for the virus.

Trump has been telling his voters at campaign rallies that the virus “is going away” and they are “rounding the corner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The U.S. so far has recorded more than 8.7 million cases and at least 226,000 deaths, more than any other country, noted Politico.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Turnout is completely unprecedented’: Republican dominance in Texas could be at risk

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Joe Biden’s campaign will be running television ads in El Paso, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth heading into Election Day. The Democratic nominee for vice president, Kamala Harris, is planning a visit to Texas during the homestretch of the campaign. And polls show the Biden-Harris ticket within striking distance — and, in some surveys, ahead — in the traditionally Republican state.

Texas may still not be among the top priorities of either party’s presidential nominee in 2020 — and President Donald Trump might still be the favorite here. But the activity in the final days of this year’s presidential election suggests that, for the first time in decades, Texas is not a foregone conclusion. Democrats are at least in the running here in races for the presidency, U.S. Senate and numerous seats down ballot.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CBS hires 24-hour security for Lesley Stahl after she receives death threats following Trump interview

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

The CBS News network has reportedly hired full-time security for "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl following a death threat one of her family members received after her exclusive interview with President Donald Trump.

The network's decision came shortly after an unidentified suspect called Stahl and threatened her and her family saying "something about neo-Nazis," according to TMZ. The mysterious call came just hours before Trump leaked his own copy of the interview via Facebook.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Church pastor apologizes for superspreader event that left 60 with COVID — but excludes part of his congregation

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Brooks Pentecostal Church Pastor Matthew Shaw apologized to the Waldo County community in Maine for a COVID-19 outbreak at his church that has now been linked to at least 60 cases -- with one caveat: anyone wishing to see his apology as a means to "further your cause and your agenda," he noted.

"We want to say today that we regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness," Shaw said in the video. "We apologize that the sickness came to our church. And we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling, the fear that is settling into the hearts of men and women," Shaw said. "Those of you that might've been inconvenienced by the limitations that are put in place after a virus breaks out and certainly those today that even might have physically been affected by the virus. We are encouraged that those that went into the hospital after we had stated there were no hospitalizations—we are receiving reports from the family that they are progressing and we're believing for a full recovery."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE