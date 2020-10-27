White House science office celebrates Trump ‘ending’ the COVID-19 pandemic — as US hits new record cases

The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy is declaring “mission accomplished” and saying that President Donald Trump “ended” the COVID-19 pandemic announced Politico.

The United States hit record numbers of coronavirus infections this weekend, with 83,000 in one day, and there are multiple cities being crushed under the weight of 42,000 hospitalizations. But on Tuesday, the White House science office put “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” at the top of the list of Trump accomplishments from his first term.

It’s similar to the moment former President George W. Bush landed on an aircraft carrier with a large “Mission Accomplished” banner behind him. “We have difficult work to do in Iraq,” Bush told the crowd of the USS Abraham Lincoln. He said that major combat operations in Iraq had ended. It was a lie, as years of struggles continued necessitating troop surges and more. The official “end” to the Iraq War wasn’t until Dec. 18, 2011, when all troops were pulled out of the country.

In Trump’s case, the United States has reached the worst part of the COVID-19 pandemic and things are only predicted to get worse as the cold winter drives people indoors where the virus spreads faster.

The science office says the Trump administration took “decisive actions to engage scientists and health professionals in academia, industry, and government to understand, treat, and defeat the disease.”

The disease still persists and while there are clinical trials, there still isn’t a vaccine for the virus.

Trump has been telling his voters at campaign rallies that the virus “is going away” and they are “rounding the corner.”

“The U.S. so far has recorded more than 8.7 million cases and at least 226,000 deaths, more than any other country, noted Politico.

