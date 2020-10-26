White man steals bulldozer and rolls over Biden lawn signs in predominantly Black neighborhood

A white man stole a bulldozer and rolled over Joe Biden lawn signs in a predominantly Black Florida neighborhood, Bay News 9 reports.

“This man came onto my property, took the two Joe Biden signs I had in my yard and then came back with a bulldozer to run down my fence,” said homeowner Adam Burgess.

The man, 26-year-old James Blight, was charged with grand theft auto and trespassing.

“Why bring that to our neighborhood,” asked Burgess. “This is a predominantly Black neighborhood and you’re coming over here with that? That’s not right.”

According to Cornelius Marion, Blight “stopped traffic and cussed everybody out.”

Burgess, who is a former vice mayor of Haines City, said the charges against Blight were not enough.

“This was a hate crime.”