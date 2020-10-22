White women who voted for Trump voice their regrets: ‘I didn’t know I was signing my own death warrant’

White women played a large part in Donald Trump’s surge to the presidency in 2016. Some of those women spoke to Al Jazeera this Thursday and explained why Trump won’t be getting their vote in 2020.

Nancy Shively has been voting for Republicans since 1976. She voted for Trump in 2016 even though she wasn’t a “big fan.”

“Really seeing in living colour … his personality on display, it was just so clear to me how relentlessly narcissistic he is and how he was trying to pawn off responsibility on the governors instead of doing it himself,” she said, adding that when she voted for Trump, “I didn’t know I was [potentially] signing my own death warrant.”

Kris Searcy also had trepidations voting for Trump in ’16, saying that she felt “disgusted” casting her ballot for him, but her dislike for Hillary Clinton was too much to overcome.

“I thought Trump would just sit back,” she said. “I didn’t think he would be involved in anything. I thought he would get a lot of really smart, intellectual conservatives to come in.”

“When I heard his inauguration speech, I just felt sick to my stomach,” she recalled.

