Widespread shock after Trump removes mask before entering White House: ‘What in the hell is going on?’
During a planned photo-op at the White House, President Donald J. Trump walked up one flight of stairs and subsequently removed his mask – endangering nearby staff, reporters and Secret Service members. The world was watching and the ultimate showman played it up – the way he has his entire life. Except something was different this time: the high-profile COVID-19 positive patient was visibly gasping for air.
“President Trump is not setting a good example at how to respond in this pandemic,” Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) told CNN’s Erin Bernett on Outfront Monday night.
On MSNBC, former Florida congressman David Jolly said, “We’ve got a COVID hot spot at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”
Now, the reactions pour in.
honestly what in the hell is going on https://t.co/mFUmTNEJce
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020
This is going to kill so many people. https://t.co/nZAeCBK42Z
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 6, 2020
Trump immediately took his mask off when he got back to the White House pic.twitter.com/WyIOUSb6Gc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2020
Sir-with all due respect-I hope not. You’re a walking contagion. You’ll kill more people you don’t care about. Those people have loved ones who DO care about them. Please grant compassionate use of the option to quarantine yourself on behalf of all Americans.
-Former WH staffer https://t.co/PihYa5vIcD
— Olivia of Troye (@OliviaTroye) October 5, 2020
President Trump "immediately ignited a new controversy by declaring that despite his illness the nation should not fear the virus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans — and then he entered the White House without a protective mask." https://t.co/GhT40pmgwz
— David Gura (@davidgura) October 5, 2020
Don’t let Covid dominate your life, Trump says.
My mom’s gravely ill in Nicaragua. Am not able to visit her b/c of Covid.
I know people tearfully emptying closets of dead loved ones.
210k Americans are bracing for 1st holidays w/o a loved one.
Yes. Covid dominates our lives.
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) October 5, 2020
In the real timeline, where we’re all much happier, none of us have just watched a video clip of an evil old man desperately gasping for air.
— Cari Luna (@cari_luna) October 5, 2020
He is struggling. https://t.co/qd4rGBs46A
— Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) October 5, 2020
