Wisconsin man becomes 14th person arrested in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot
DETROIT — A 51-year-old Wisconsin man has been charged with material support of an act of terrorism for his alleged role in plans to storm the state Capitol and harm government officials, including kidnapping Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells was arrested in Wisconsin on Thursday and will be extradited to Antrim County, where three of the other 13 suspects in the alleged kidnapping plot have been arraigned, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office. Higgins participated in surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home, according to a Michigan State Police affidavit. He …
2020 Election
Team Trump humiliated as Rudy Giuliani’s attempted ‘October surprise’ backfires
The case of Rudy Giuliani will go down as one of the more perplexing mysteries of our time. Even though the man was a terrible mayor of New York City, he was likely going to be remembered fondly as the guy who actually stepped up and did his job on 9/11. But instead of spending his retirement years sipping martinis and resting on that particular laurel, Giuliani has apparently decided that being a basement-level launderer of Russian disinformation is the best use of his dotage. And all on behalf of Donald Trump, whose guaranteed role in American history will be, at best, as our nation's greatest embarrassment.
2020 Election
GOP senator unloads on Trump in leaked call: He ‘kisses dictators butts’ and ‘sells out our allies’
In a private call with his Nebraska constituents, Republican Sen. Ben Sasse tore into President Trump over his response to the coronavirus and accused him of being deferential to dictators, among other things.
Trump has "flirted with white supremacists," Sasse said, adding that Trump and his family "treated the presidency like a business opportunity," in an audio clip obtained by the Washington Examiner.
“The way he kisses dictators' butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang. Right now, he hasn't lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers," he said. "The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I've criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He's flirted with white supremacists."
Latest Headlines
