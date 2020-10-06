Quantcast
Connect with us

Woman who lost mom to COVID destroys ‘cruel’ Trump in tearful CNN interview

Published

15 mins ago

on

A woman who lost her mother to the novel coronavirus tore into President Donald Trump during a tearful CNN interview on Tuesday.

In an interview with host John Berman, Fiana Tulip explained how she lost her mother, Isabel Tulip, to COVID this past July after she contracted the disease while working as a respiratory therapist.

Before she died, Tulip’s mother told her that she thought she may have gotten the disease from a woman who came into the hospital where she worked and refused to wear a face mask because President Donald Trump didn’t support wearing them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She told me a story of a woman visiting her dad and she refused to wear a mask because her president didn’t wear one,” she said. “That’s what she said when my mom asked her to put on a mask, after that many patients and many health care workers got sick. My mom started feeling symptoms on a Saturday and she died just one week later.”

Berman then asked her what she made of the president’s decision to triumphantly stand on the White House balcony on Monday night.

“It was the cruelest visual yet,” she said. “Yesterday’s tweet was the cruelest tweet yet. And I truly do wonder how many people he killed with his actions yesterday. He’s been rejecting science for the past eight months, he hasn’t been putting policies in place to protect anyone.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Furious’ White House reporters lash out at Kayleigh McEnany for her ‘reckless’ behavior

Published

8 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Speaking with CNN, multiple members of the White House press corp vented frustration and anger with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for knowingly -- or unknowingly -- exposing them to COVID-19, saying she has been reckless and uncaring about their health.

With the announcement that the combative McEnany has joined the long list of White House officials who have tested positive with the coronavirus that sent Donald Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center, reporters admitted that they are no longer comfortable covering her, with one remarking that they would be safer working in North Korea.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Woman who lost mom to COVID destroys ‘cruel’ Trump in tearful CNN interview

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

A woman who lost her mother to the novel coronavirus tore into President Donald Trump during a tearful CNN interview on Tuesday.

In an interview with host John Berman, Fiana Tulip explained how she lost her mother, Isabel Tulip, to COVID this past July after she contracted the disease while working as a respiratory therapist.

Before she died, Tulip's mother told her that she thought she may have gotten the disease from a woman who came into the hospital where she worked and refused to wear a face mask because President Donald Trump didn't support wearing them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas police officer arrested on suspicion of murder in fatal shooting of Jonathan Price

Published

18 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was killed by police in North Texas, the Texas Rangers on Monday arrested the officer they say shot him, saying the officer’s actions did not seem “objectionably reasonable.”

Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is white, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Price, who was Black, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Wolfe City officials have declined to comment on the shooting outside of noting on Sunday that the Rangers were investigating the incident and the officer was on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE