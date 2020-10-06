Woman who lost mom to COVID destroys ‘cruel’ Trump in tearful CNN interview

A woman who lost her mother to the novel coronavirus tore into President Donald Trump during a tearful CNN interview on Tuesday.
In an interview with host John Berman, Fiana Tulip explained how she lost her mother, Isabel Tulip, to COVID this past July after she contracted the disease while working as a respiratory therapist.
Before she died, Tulip’s mother told her that she thought she may have gotten the disease from a woman who came into the hospital where she worked and refused to wear a face mask because President Donald Trump didn’t support wearing them.
ADVERTISEMENT
“She told me a story of a woman visiting her dad and she refused to wear a mask because her president didn’t wear one,” she said. “That’s what she said when my mom asked her to put on a mask, after that many patients and many health care workers got sick. My mom started feeling symptoms on a Saturday and she died just one week later.”
Berman then asked her what she made of the president’s decision to triumphantly stand on the White House balcony on Monday night.
“It was the cruelest visual yet,” she said. “Yesterday’s tweet was the cruelest tweet yet. And I truly do wonder how many people he killed with his actions yesterday. He’s been rejecting science for the past eight months, he hasn’t been putting policies in place to protect anyone.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Speaking with CNN, multiple members of the White House press corp vented frustration and anger with press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for knowingly -- or unknowingly -- exposing them to COVID-19, saying she has been reckless and uncaring about their health.
With the announcement that the combative McEnany has joined the long list of White House officials who have tested positive with the coronavirus that sent Donald Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center, reporters admitted that they are no longer comfortable covering her, with one remarking that they would be safer working in North Korea.
A woman who lost her mother to the novel coronavirus tore into President Donald Trump during a tearful CNN interview on Tuesday.
In an interview with host John Berman, Fiana Tulip explained how she lost her mother, Isabel Tulip, to COVID this past July after she contracted the disease while working as a respiratory therapist.
Before she died, Tulip's mother told her that she thought she may have gotten the disease from a woman who came into the hospital where she worked and refused to wear a face mask because President Donald Trump didn't support wearing them.
Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was killed by police in North Texas, the Texas Rangers on Mondayarrested the officer they say shot him, saying the officer’s actions did not seem “objectionably reasonable.”
Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas, who is white, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Price,who was Black,the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement. Wolfe City officials have declined to comment on the shooting outside of noting on Sunday that the Rangers were investigating the incident and the officer was on administrative leave pending the investigation.