Women in key state have ‘wised up’ to Trump — and it could cost him everything: report

On Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that President Donald Trump is bleeding support from white women in Pennsylvania — and it could be the fatal blow that costs him the entire election.

“President Donald Trump recently pitched suburban women with a plea at a rally in Johnstown, Pa.: ‘Will you please like me?'” reported Ashley Hoffman. “If the polls are any indication, the answer may be no, and it could decide who wins the White House in the end. We talked to women who voted for Trump in 2016 about why they’re done with him in 2020.”

Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, is widely thought to be a critical state for the president to hold in the 2020 election.

“Trump won half of the votes white women cast in Pennsylvania in 2016, helping him win the state narrowly,” continued the report. “But now polls suggest the women Trump may need to line the road to clinching the election are deserting him in droves. Women told reporter Julia Terruso the move came down to how he handled the coronavirus pandemic, the protests against systemic racism and a general lack of empathy. ‘Most women have wised up by now,’ a farmer in Clarksburg said.”

A recent similar report by CNN’s Kate Bolduan found numerous women, including in rural Pennsylvania, who regretted their vote for Trump, with one complaining that he “added fuel to the flames of hatred.”