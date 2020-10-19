Quantcast
Connect with us

Women in key state have ‘wised up’ to Trump — and it could cost him everything: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

President of the United States Donald Trump speaking with supporters at an "An Address to Young Americans" event. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that President Donald Trump is bleeding support from white women in Pennsylvania — and it could be the fatal blow that costs him the entire election.

“President Donald Trump recently pitched suburban women with a plea at a rally in Johnstown, Pa.: ‘Will you please like me?'” reported Ashley Hoffman. “If the polls are any indication, the answer may be no, and it could decide who wins the White House in the end. We talked to women who voted for Trump in 2016 about why they’re done with him in 2020.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, is widely thought to be a critical state for the president to hold in the 2020 election.

“Trump won half of the votes white women cast in Pennsylvania in 2016, helping him win the state narrowly,” continued the report. “But now polls suggest the women Trump may need to line the road to clinching the election are deserting him in droves. Women told reporter Julia Terruso the move came down to how he handled the coronavirus pandemic, the protests against systemic racism and a general lack of empathy. ‘Most women have wised up by now,’ a farmer in Clarksburg said.”

A recent similar report by CNN’s Kate Bolduan found numerous women, including in rural Pennsylvania, who regretted their vote for Trump, with one complaining that he “added fuel to the flames of hatred.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Don’t let Trump and his minions get away with this — or it will happen all over again

Published

1 min ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

After Richard Nixon resigned from office in the wake of the Watergate scandal, the Congress set out to create numerous reforms designed to rein in future presidents. After all, Nixon had set forth a view of the presidency that was downright un-American: "If the president does it it's not illegal," essentially saying that no law can apply to the executive branch.

The legal system had worked, up to a point. Twenty-two members of the Nixon administration were convicted of crimes pertaining to Watergate. Most of them did time in prison, including the White House chief of staff and the attorney general. Nixon himself was guilty of numerous crimes but was never tried for any of them because he was pardoned by his successor, Gerald Ford. But much of what Nixon did wasn't illegal. It was unethical, immoral and totally disrespectful of any and all norms of decent leadership. It turns out that those kinds of transgressions are even harder to check than rank criminality.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump aides panicked that his chances of winning North Carolina have ‘all but evaporated’

Published

1 min ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Evangelicals went all in on Trump and he played them like ‘suckers’: ex-White House advisor

Published

5 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

In a column for the Atlantic, a former adviser to Republican President George W. Bush made the charge that evangelical Christians sold their souls to support Donald Trump while he secretly held them in contempt and used them to advance his political ambitions.

Using an article from McKay Coppins who reported, "many of Trump’s comments about religion are marked by cynicism and contempt, according to people who have worked for him. Former aides told me they’ve heard Trump ridicule conservative religious leaders, dismiss various faith groups with cartoonish stereotypes, and deride certain rites and doctrines held sacred by many of the Americans who constitute his base," Peter Wehner stated it's time for Christians who supported the president to reconsider their view of him before they cast their ballots.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE