Women Trump voters reconsider: ‘Democrats do a better job of caring for life outside the womb’

For some white women who won’t be voting again for President Donald Trump, it comes down to the coronavirus pandemic.

GOP pollster Sarah Longwell, who founded the group Republican Voters Against Trump, has been keeping up with nine college-educated white women who initially said they were undecided in 2020 after voting for the president in 2016 — but now four of them have decided to vote for Joe Biden, reported Politico.

“The fact that he took the time to say we’re an American nation, I’m not red, I’m not blue,” said one Pennsylvania Trump-to-Biden voter. “Donald Trump didn’t address any of that.”

Those four said the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic helped push them over to the Democrat.

“The latest thing with Trump’s administration was they said that they can’t contain it,” said a second Pennsylvania voter. “It sounded like they’re not even going to try to contain it.”

A North Carolina woman was infuriated by Trump’s call to “move on” from the virus or let the pandemic “interrupt our lives.

“A lot of people have died, are dying, are still getting sick,” she said.

Another Trump-to-Biden voter, from Wisconsin, was unable to take part in the panel, but only one of the nine planned to stick with the president as the “devil you know.”

“Kamala Harris kind of scares me cause I think she’s going to be pulling the strings behind Joe,” said that Texas voter. “We’ve got two old guys running and I do think as a person, probably Biden is a lot better person than Trump. I can’t stand Trump, but I’m just trying to go with policies, or you know, the platform.”

The other four women remained undecided, although one of them was questioning her past support for GOP candidates because of the abortion issue — although that was still a sticking point for her with Biden.

“Some days I can literally sit down and be like, I think the Democratic Party might actually be more pro-life, not pro-baby, but pro-life,” that Pennsylvania voter said. “Democrats do a better job of caring for life outside the womb in terms of immigration policy and health care for women.”