Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Worst case of public health malpractice ever’: Epidemiologist delivers brutal epitaph to Trump’s COVID response

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump at the CDC (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

A top epidemiologist on Thursday delivered a brutal epitaph to President Donald Trump’s handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 220,000 Americans in just eight months.

Appearing on CNN, University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Public Health dean Dr. Ali Khan pointed to new research from Columbia University claiming that over 100,000 Americans could still be alive today if the United States had enacted stronger measures to control the spread of the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We always had the tools to get this disease contained,” he said. “And if we had used those public health tools — and not just at the national level, but the national, state, and local level — we would have had a marked decline in deaths, anywhere from maybe 10,000 to… 160,000 deaths. So, there’s a whole lot of people who are dead in America. That was completely preventable.”

He then looked at responses to the disease around the world and said the United States really stood out for being disastrous.

“There’s no doubt, this is the worst case of public health malpractice we’ve ever seen in this nation,” he said. “If we had followed the path of South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Rwanda — I mean, I can go all over the world of countries with excellent leadership… using tools that we have that have protected their populations.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has a path to victory — but a Biden ‘landslide’ is ‘more likely’: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

Published

6 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

With the 2020 presidential election less than two weeks away, many pundits are stressing that regardless of what the polls are showing, President Donald Trump still has a path to a narrow victory in the Electoral College if he performs well in enough swing states. Veteran New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof discussed that possibility during an interview with Yahoo Finance, arguing that a landslide win by former Vice President Joe Biden is "more likely."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-loving landlord warns tenants their rent will double if Biden becomes president

Published

11 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A Trump-loving trailer park landlord in Fort Morgan, Colorado sent out a letter this week telling tenants that their rent would double if Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 election.

Local news station 9 News reports that Bernie Pagel, the owner of the Pagels Trailer Park Community, sent out a letter to tenants informing them of potentially dire consequences should President Donald Trump go down in defeat next month.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Monumental, lethal screwup’: Study explains how many Americans died of COVID-19 because of ‘anti-science’ Trump

Published

19 mins ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

A bombshell Columbia University study finds President Donald Trump is responsible for the coronavirus deaths of 130,000 to 210,000 Americans.

“We believe that this was a monumental, lethal screwup by an administration that didn’t want to deal with reality,” Dr. Irwin Redlener, the lead author on the study and the founding director at Columbia's National Center for Disaster Preparedness told The Daily Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE