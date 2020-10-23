WSJ’s Peggy Noonan predicts Trump is out of ‘magic’ and ‘faces a big loss’
Conservative Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan believes that President Donald Trump could still win the presidency in the 2020 election — but at the moment he appears headed toward defeat.
In her latest column, she notes that Republicans are much more confident than they should be about Trump’s chances, whereas Democrats seem snake-bit and wary of any sort of triumphalism.
“Trump supporters believe he will win because of his special magic, Trump foes fear he will win because of his dark magic,” Noonan writes.
However, she also believes that it’s just as likely that Trump completely lucked out winning the presidency four years ago, and that the chances of him pulling the same trick twice are slim.
“I believe he is not magic and faces a big loss, and from the way he’s acted the week leading up to the debate — flailing about, stirring themeless chaos — so does he,” she writes.
Noonan posits that Trump still appears to have an enthusiasm advantage on his side, as seen by his big campaign rallies — but also points to polling showing that just 39 percent of Americans think the country is better off now than it was four years ago.
