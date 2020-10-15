WATCH: Trump attacks masks, rants about ‘Democrat’ Fauci, and claims NBC townhall is a ‘setup’ as his rally goes off the rails
During a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, President Donald Trump attacked the use of masks as a method to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also complained about his upcoming town hall event.
“They keep saying, nobody wears masks. Wear the masks,” Trump remarked. “Then they come out with things today. Did you see it? CDC [said] that 85% of the people wearing the mask catch it, okay?”
“Then you have my friend Tony, and he’s a nice guy. Tony Fauci. He said this is not a threat, this not a problem, don’t worry about it. No, it’s a problem, it’s the craziest thing. And then he said do not wear a mask, do not wear a mask under any circumstances, don’t wear a mask — don’t, don’t, don’t. Right? So we don’t. Then they say wear a mask,” the president said.
“Do you ever see any conflicts — but he’s a nice guy so I keep him around. He’s a Democrat, everybody knows that. He’s Cuomo’s friend. Cuomo did the worst job of any governor in the United States.”
Trump also claimed that his town hall event on NBC News was a “big setup.”
“I’m being setup tonight,” he said. “I’m doing this town hall with Concast, C-O-N — right? Con. Because it’s a conjob. Concast. C-O-N. Not C-O-M. C-O-N cast.”
Watch video below:
