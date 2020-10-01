Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You just called me a liar!’: Trump campaign official flips out after he’s fact-checked on Biden ear-piece lie

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin and Steve Cortes (Photo: Screen capture)

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin attempted to fact-check President Donald Trump’s campaign official, Steve Cortes, on the lies coming out of the campaign, but Cortes refused to back down, instead claiming that the host was calling him a “liar.”

Cortes began Tuesday by joining other campaign members accusing Vice President Joe Biden of refusing to have his ears inspected by a third party to prove he’s not wearing an earpiece. They falsely claimed that Biden agreed to it but then pulled back on the agreement. The Biden campaign has said that isn’t true. So, Mohyeldin asked Cortes who made the agreement with the Biden team. Cortes fumbled around, saying it was “the campaign,” but Mohyeldin demanded to know what the name was of the campaign official who made the agreement. Cortes said there was a “debate negotiating committee” who made all the demands. He ultimately couldn’t name the name.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Biden spokesperson, Kate Bedingfield, came on after the interview, she explained that the reason Cortes couldn’t come up with the name is that it was all a lie and he knew it.

Cortes was faced with screen captures of ads the Trump campaign is running where they doctored a photo of Biden wearing an Apple headphone in his ear and lying about the investigation of his ears.

“Again, the Biden campaign said this is false and it’s ridiculous. I’m giving you a chance now, do you apologize for misleading millions of people about making that false statement?” asked Mohyeldin.

“No. I didn’t mislead anybody,” said Cortes falsely said. “Give me your proof that’s false.”

“That’s not how it works. You don’t make a false statement and say prove it’s not false,” said Mohyeldin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interview devolved into chaos before Cortes shouted, “you called me a liar on national television.”

They then pivoted to an ad about the fake earpiece, and Cortes said it was the first time he’s seeing it and that he wasn’t told they’d be discussing it.

“It’s on your screens,” said Mohyeldin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what –” Cortes struggled.

“That’s a Trump campaign ad from Facebook,” Mohyeldin explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know that. I’m not willing to take your word for it, quite frankly,” Cortes said, refusing to respond to the false ads.

Cortes then claimed that Mohyeldin was trying to engage in a “gotcha moment.” Asking about an ad the campaign is running seems like the very basics a campaign spokesperson should be capable of discussion, but Cortes simply refused to do it.

At the start of the interview, Cortes went after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who has become one of Trump’s favorite people to attack while on the campaign trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You probably heard him say in his country, you know what people go through to become citizens,” Mohyeldin began. “Do you honestly think they should be treated as less American for it and not be considered part of this country?”

“Look, I don’t believe Ilhan Omar is less than American, assuming that her naturalization was legitimate and there’s a lot of questions about it. She has to answer a lot of questions,” said Cortes, inventing a conspiracy theory about Omar.

“You’re saying her naturalization is not legitimate?” asked Mohyeldin.

“No, I’m saying I don’t know. But I’m saying there are a lot of questions which she had yet to answer. About marriages, about documents. And she certainly needs to answer a lot of questions about these recent revelations in the Project Veritas videos about the vote-rigging at her behest,” said Cortes, citing the disgraced group that doctors videos to prove conspiracy theories.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t say evidence I said questions,” Cortes ultimately confessed.

The tactic of saying “there are questions” or “people say” is one of the ways Trump and his team have used false information and conspiracy theories to their benefit. It’s akin to saying “people say, Donald Trump, secretly wears women’s underwear.” Merely saying he must answer the questions about it births the conspiracy. Cortes was once a paid pundit on CNN, but was kicked off at the beginning of the year. It’s unclear if his lies were the cause.

See the insane interview below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Absolutely not normal’: Senator Klobuchar slams her GOP colleagues for trying to ram through Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

Published

14 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

During a hearing this Thursday, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) took her GOP colleagues to task over their efforts to push through a new Supreme Court nominee in the wake Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death on the eve of the 2020 election.

Klobuchar pointed out that the last time a Supreme Court justice died so close to an election was during Abraham Lincoln's presidency, adding that he "waited until the results were in" before moving forward on a replacement.

"My colleagues on the other side know that this is their last chance to allow this president to jam through another judicial appointment to the nation's highest court," she said, pointing out that their focus should be on the ongoing pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Federal judge rules Bill Barr improperly redacted part of the Mueller report — and must release them

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Although the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General William Barr publicly released the Mueller report on April 18, 2019, it has only been available to the public in redacted form. But on Wednesday, Judge Reggie Walton ruled that parts of the Mueller report were improperly redacted by Barr — and Walton has ordered the DOJ to release those parts of the report before Election Day.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump cancels western Wisconsin rally after Democratic mayor and governor tell him not to come amid COVID-19 spike

Published

31 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

After hosting a series of rallies that Democrats have alleged are "super-spreaders" of COVID-19, President Donald Trump appears to have canceled his Saturday rally in western Wisconsin.

According to the Associated Press, the flight plan for Air Force One was canceled.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE