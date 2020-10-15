‘You won’t leave the White House’: Fox Business host confronts Trump over threat not to concede
President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that he might not allow a “friendly transition” of power if he loses the election in November.
“Under what circumstances would you concede?” Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked the president during a telephone interview.
“All I want is a fair election,” Trump said.
“So, it’s your judgement as to whether it’s fair or not as to whether you would concede,” Varney remarked.
“Stuart, they always talk about the friendly transition,” Trump opined. “They spied on my campaign and they got caught. They tried to overthrow the president of the United States and they got caught. And then they stand up so innocent and they say, ‘Will you, you know, do a fair transition?’ Well, they didn’t do a fair transition.”
“You’re implying if you don’t think it’s fair, you won’t leave the White House,” Varney pointed out, “which means you won’t concede.”
“I’m not saying anything!” Trump replied. “I’m saying this. I think everybody says it. You have to have a fair election. Look at these ballots that are being — tens of thousands of ballots are already fraudulent. I want to see a fair election. That’s all I’m asking for is a fair election.”
“But you know when they talk about a friendly transition, they spied on my campaign,” he added.
“If it wasn’t a friendly transition when you walked into the White House, does that mean that you’re not going to allow a friendly transition if Joe Biden walks into the White House?” Varney pressed.
“No, it doesn’t mean anything,” Trump said. “Except it means people broke the law, people spied on my campaign and they act so innocent. Like it never happened. ‘Oh, gee, we didn’t do that.’ But then they did it. And we have all the evidence. We have so much evidence.”
“Nobody minded when they interfered with my election,” the president complained. “So it’s a very interesting period of time. I think we’re doing really well. We’re doing well in states that I’m not even sure people know it.”
Watch the video below from Fox Business.
2020 Election
Trump inadvertently exposes White House lie: ‘I’m tested not every day, but I’m tested a lot’
President Donald Trump admitted on Thursday that he is not tested for COVID-19 every day even though the White House has claimed that he is.
Trump made the admission during an interview on Fox Business.
"I'm tested not every day, but I'm tested a lot," the president explained. "I was really tested a lot after I got rid of [COVID-19] because they wanted to make sure and I was tested a lot. I said, 'How many tests do I have to take?' But the doctors did a great job."
Trump went on to hype Regeneron, the company which supplied a therapeutic drug to help him fight COVID-19.
2020 Election
Lindsey Graham admits to Amy Klobuchar: ‘Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Thursday asserted that Democrats "have a good chance" of defeating President Donald Trump in November.
During a hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) objected to the push to seat the Supreme Court nominee on the bench before the election.
"I just don't think you can separate this from the election that we are in," Klobuchar said. "I don't come out of this with cries of defeat? You know why? Because it's motivating more people to vote. You chose to do it in the middle of an election so let's all go out there and vote. That's what happening because this should not be Donald Trump's judge."
2020 Election
Kamala Harris pauses campaign schedule after communications director tests positive for COVID
On Thursday, the Biden campaign announced that two members of Sen. Kamala Harris' traveling party, including her communications director Liz Allen and a member of the flight crew, have tested positive for COVID-19.
NEW: Two members of Sen. Harris's traveling party, a non-staff flight crew member and comms director Liz Allen, tested positive for Covid-19 last night.
— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 15, 2020