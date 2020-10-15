‘You won’t leave the White House’: Fox Business host confronts Trump over threat not to concede

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that he might not allow a “friendly transition” of power if he loses the election in November.

“Under what circumstances would you concede?” Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked the president during a telephone interview.

“All I want is a fair election,” Trump said.

“So, it’s your judgement as to whether it’s fair or not as to whether you would concede,” Varney remarked.

“Stuart, they always talk about the friendly transition,” Trump opined. “They spied on my campaign and they got caught. They tried to overthrow the president of the United States and they got caught. And then they stand up so innocent and they say, ‘Will you, you know, do a fair transition?’ Well, they didn’t do a fair transition.”

“You’re implying if you don’t think it’s fair, you won’t leave the White House,” Varney pointed out, “which means you won’t concede.”

“I’m not saying anything!” Trump replied. “I’m saying this. I think everybody says it. You have to have a fair election. Look at these ballots that are being — tens of thousands of ballots are already fraudulent. I want to see a fair election. That’s all I’m asking for is a fair election.”

“But you know when they talk about a friendly transition, they spied on my campaign,” he added.

“If it wasn’t a friendly transition when you walked into the White House, does that mean that you’re not going to allow a friendly transition if Joe Biden walks into the White House?” Varney pressed.

“No, it doesn’t mean anything,” Trump said. “Except it means people broke the law, people spied on my campaign and they act so innocent. Like it never happened. ‘Oh, gee, we didn’t do that.’ But then they did it. And we have all the evidence. We have so much evidence.”

“Nobody minded when they interfered with my election,” the president complained. “So it’s a very interesting period of time. I think we’re doing really well. We’re doing well in states that I’m not even sure people know it.”

