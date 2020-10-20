‘You’re gonna get a kick out of it’: Trump tries to spin his 60 Minutes meltdown at rally

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump reportedly stormed out of an interview with CBS News’ Lesley Stahl for “60 Minutes.” It is currently unclear what set him off.

However, at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania later that night, the president tried to spin the whole thing as entertainment, telling his supporters he couldn’t wait for them to see the interview and that “You’re gonna get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not gonna be happy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: