14 men charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor had plan to televise executions of gov’t. officials: report
The 14 men now charged in a domestic terror plot to kidnap and and possibly murder Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a “Plan B”: an armed insurrection, complete with a takeover of the state capitol, which would have included a week of televised public executions of elected government officials.
That coup would have included “200 combatants who would stage a week-long series oif public executions of elected officials, reports Chuck Goudie of ABC 7 News.
And if, for some reason, that plan was thwarted, there was a “Plan C”: burning the state house to the ground, with everyone inside it, “leaving no survivors.”
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says some of the 14 men charged were involved in the armed takeover of the state capitol building earlier this year.
“You probably saw the pictures back in April, where we had armed gunmen, some of them the same defendants in this case, that were hovering over state senators, with long guns.”
Here’s ABC 7’s report:
Trump-loving Ohio lawmaker spins wild conspiracies to justify tampering with state’s COVID-19 statistics
An Ohio Republican lawmaker spun wild conspiracy theories to justify legislation that would tamper with the state's coronavirus statistics.
State Rep. Diane Grendell, a retired judge from Geauga County, has introduced legislation that force the Ohio Department of Health to publish the number of patients who died with COVID-19 and a comorbidity, reported Ohio Capital Journal.
“We believe the data has been corrupted,” Grendell told the Senate Government Organization Committee. “The CDC is in the process of going through every COVID-19 case and only three states have such, what they call, corrupt data: New York, Kentucky and Ohio.”
Rudy Giuliani’s demented ‘strike force’ is fighting to overturn the election — don’t be so sure it can’t succeed
Back in September, Politico's Anita Kumar reported that for the previous year the Trump campaign had been assembling a team of election lawyers from all over the country to familiarize themselves in local election laws and prepare "prewritten legal pleadings that can be hurried to the courthouse the day after the election, as wrangling begins over close results and a crush of mail-in ballots." The effort was led by "a 20-person team of lawyers" from major law firms who were overseeing a strategy in "key states the Trump campaign is targeting, like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan." It sounded like a very serious and professional operation, one which came as no surprise to me, since Republicans have specialized in disenfranchising Democratic voters for many decades.
‘Numbers don’t lie’: Georgia’s Republican secretary of state confirms Joe Biden has won
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden had one the Peach State's 16 electoral college votes.
Speaking with reporters on Friday, Raffensperger said that he understood why many Republicans were upset about losing a close election in Georgia, but he argued that didn't give them the right to overturn the results of a free and fair election.
"I'm a passionate conservative and as I've said before I'm a proud Trump supporter," he said. "I was with him early in the 2016 election cycle and he's governed the nation by the same conservative principles that I hold dear. Like other Republicans, I'm disappointed our candidate didn't win Georgia's electoral votes."