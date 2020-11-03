74-year-old Trump shows off his dancing moves to gay anthem in 3 am tweet on election day

The leader of the free world bragged about his dancing moves in a tweet sent 3 minutes before 3 a.m. on election day.

The video showcased the commander-in-chief rocking his hips back-to-forth while waving his arms in multiple “Make America Great Again” rallies.

The video was set to the music of the gay-hookup song YMCA by The Village People.

Polls suggest Trump is expected to lose re-election.