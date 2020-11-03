74-year-old Trump shows off his dancing moves to gay anthem in 3 am tweet on election day
The leader of the free world bragged about his dancing moves in a tweet sent 3 minutes before 3 a.m. on election day.
The video showcased the commander-in-chief rocking his hips back-to-forth while waving his arms in multiple “Make America Great Again” rallies.
The video was set to the music of the gay-hookup song YMCA by The Village People.
Polls suggest Trump is expected to lose re-election.
VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!pic.twitter.com/85ySh1KYkh
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2020
2020 Election
James Carville predicts Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will win Georgia: ‘My reputation is on the line’
Democrats have not won Georgia in a presidential race since 1992, when Bill Clinton won the state with less than 44% of the vote in the three-way race with George H.W. Bush and H. Ross Perot.
James Carville, who was born in Gerogia, was the senior strategist for Clinton's campaign and predicted on MSNBC that Biden would carry the state.
"I think we're going to win Georgia," Carville told MSNBC's Brian Williams. "I think we're going to win Georgia. I honestly do."
"I mean we're heading into an election where Texas is a toss-up and a South Carolina Senate seat is a toss-up. This is something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime," he explained. "And I'm very encouraged by polling out of Georgia, I'm very encouraged by anecdotal evidence and I'm very optimistic about Georgia. I really am."
2020 Election
‘This has got to be demoralizing for Republicans’: Analyst Charlie Cook gives final 2020 preview
Veteran elections analyst Charlie Cook was interviewed on election eve by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on "The Last Word."
"On nights like this, everyone in Washington wants to know, 'what does Charlie think?' Charlie Cook is Washington's most experienced election analyst who always has the sharpest focus on the balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate, and the individual elections that can change those balances of power," O'Donnell said.
"Charlie Cook is a meticulously careful analyst whose judgments are never influenced by partisanship, just the facts he finds in the data," O'Donnell continued. "In the presidential race, Charlie Cook is now saying with something close to certainty that Joe Biden will win the election and the only question now is whether it will be a narrow win or a landslide. Charlie Cook says a landslide is more likely."