Alan Dershowitz gives bad news to Fox News host: ‘The outcome of the election will not be reversed’
One of President Donald Trump’s most high profile legal defenders on Sunday said that he did not expect the results of the election to be reversed.
Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump at his impeachment trial earlier this year, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the president’s legal team has failed to prove claims that the election was stolen by Democrats.
“They have to show that it affected numbers greater than the margin of victory,” Dershowitz explained. “They are not going to win on retail challenges here and there. The only chances they have of winning — and it’s the perfect storm and it’s very unlikely to happen — is if they can show retail wholesale constitutional arguments that affect a large number of voters sufficient to be greater than the margin of victory. I don’t think they’re there. I don’t think they can make that case.”
According to Dershowitz, the president’s case is “very, very uphill.”
“And if you’re betting widow’s and orphan’s money, if you’re betting money you can’t afford to lose, you have to bet that the outcome of the election will not be reversed,” he explained to Bartiromo.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
2020 Election
Alan Dershowitz gives bad news to Fox News host: ‘The outcome of the election will not be reversed’
One of President Donald Trump's most high profile legal defenders on Sunday said that he did not expect the results of the election to be reversed.
Alan Dershowitz, who defended Trump at his impeachment trial earlier this year, told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that the president's legal team has failed to prove claims that the election was stolen by Democrats.
"They have to show that it affected numbers greater than the margin of victory," Dershowitz explained. "They are not going to win on retail challenges here and there. The only chances they have of winning -- and it's the perfect storm and it's very unlikely to happen -- is if they can show retail wholesale constitutional arguments that affect a large number of voters sufficient to be greater than the margin of victory. I don't think they're there. I don't think they can make that case."
2020 Election
Trump is setting the stage to rip the Republican Party apart after he leaves office: report
According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump is giving a preview of his post-presidency by attacking Republicans he feels are disloyal to him as he tries to stay in office, and he may spend his days out of office seeking revenge and turning the GOP into a party dedicated to him.
In recent days, the president has launched attacks on Republican Governors Mike DeWine of Ohio and Brian Kemp of Georgia and suggested they be primaried by another Republican -- and that has GOP consultants worried it would tear the party apart.
2020 Election
John Bolton calls on GOPers to denounce Trump: ‘The Republican party is not going to be saved by hiding’
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday encouraged Republicans to speak up about President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 election.
Bolton, who declined to testify in Trump's impeachment proceedings earlier this year, told CNN that now is the time for GOP leaders to take a stand against Trump.
"I think Biden will be sworn in," Bolton told CNN's Jake Tapper. "I think the real question now is how much damage Trump can do before that happens. I think right now, Trump is throwing rocks through windows. I think he's the political equivalent of a street rioter."