Trump’s tweets are being blocked from misleading the public
For the first time in his presidency, President Donald Trump’s lies are finally being shut down.
The tweets that Trump has raged in all-caps about the election have been covered with a disclaimer that there’s no proof to whatever allegations he’s making.
Three of the eight tweets from the president today have been covered with the disclaimer.
Nearly everything the U.S. President is saying about the election is being throttled so it doesn't mislead the public pic.twitter.com/EFqucidkk1
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) November 5, 2020
Trump also hasn’t been at work in the West Wing since Tuesday, with no Marine soldier standing outside the Oval Office, as one does when he is in the office. The White House has also called an early “lid” for the press each day.
President Donald Trump has spent the better part of the coronavirus pandemic lying about the virus and misleading Americans about the dangers of the virus. It has meant millions of infections and over 230,000 deaths with more on the horizon.
The Washington Post has tried to keep track of the Trump lies, but in July they posted the 20,000 falsehoods that they calculated from 27 m onths of the Trump presidency.
See the tweets below:
STOP THE FRAUD!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
All of the recent Biden claimed States will be legally challenged by us for Voter Fraud and State Election Fraud. Plenty of proof – just check out the Media. WE WILL WIN! America First!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
2020 Election
Mick Mulvaney says Trump may run again in 2024: ‘He doesn’t like losing’
One of the president's former chiefs of staff believes that Donald Trump may attempt to mount a political comeback during the 2024 election if he loses, which is looking increasingly likely.
While networks have yet to call the race for former Vice President Joe Biden, administration officials like Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney are now openly speculating on what Trump may do next.
I would absolutely expect the President to stay involved in politics and would absolutely put him on the short list of people who are likely to run in 2024," Mulvaney said, as quoted by CNN's Ana Cabrera.
2020 Election
Detroit ballot counter recalls scary scene when Trump supporters attacked: ‘They could have broken the glass’
Detroit, Michigan ballot counter Chiara Clayton told Cosmopolitan about her experience being attacked by President Donald Trump's supporters while trying to tally the vote on Wednesday. Everything was calm and peaceful until a Facebook post went up telling Trump fans, “Everyone come down to TCF, we’re going to demand to be let in.”
Up until that point, the group of Republican ballot watchers were following the rules, which demanded that they stay six feet from the tables where the counters were and remained respectful.
2020 Election
Trump’s bumbling clown coup is little more than a hilarious disaster — so far
Caveat: As I'm writing this on Thursday morning, I don't know how this election will end. Joe Biden could be declared the winner today — but there remains a chance that Donald Trump can pull this out thanks to traditional Republican methods of vote suppression, rather than his ham-fisted coup attempt.
On Wednesday afternoon, word went out on social media: A group of MAGA yahoos were outside the Philadelphia Convention Center. They were there to offer backdrop to Rudy Giuliani, Eric Trump and other members of Trump's reality-TV Oberkommando. The authoritarian Klown Korps had been flown in to give speeches echoing Trump's demands that the vote-counting happening inside be halted — not for any vaguely legitimate legal reason, but simply because he likes the numbers where they are.