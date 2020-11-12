‘Angry’ Trump has ‘publicly disengaged from the battle against coronavirus’ — as cases surge: AP

Bitter over his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, the leader of the free world has stopped bothering with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace,” the Associated Press reported Thursday. “Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress in developing a vaccine for the disease came after Election Day. And aides say the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new confirmed cases are skyrocketing and hospitals intensive care units in parts of the country are nearing capacity.”

“Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year,” the AP noted.

Our weekly data update is live. All major US COVID-19 metrics rose sharply from last week. Cases are up more than 40%, while tests only rose 13%. Currently hospitalized continued to follow cases upward. Deaths increased nearly 23% from a week ago. pic.twitter.com/FwNBf1VvVW — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) November 12, 2020

The AP interviewed Dr. Abraar Karan, a global health specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

“It’s a big problem,” Dr. Karan warned. “The transition is not going to happen until January and we are in a complete crisis right now. We already know where this is headed. … It’s not good enough to say we’re going to wait until the next president to address this.”

