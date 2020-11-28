Quantcast
‘Another win for democracy’: Pennsylvania AG celebrates Trump’s latest loss in court

Published

1 min ago

on

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (screengrab).

Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election continued to be rejected by judges on Saturday.

“The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election,” Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. “This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in.”

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro celebrated the ruling on Twitter.

“BREAKING: We just notched another win for democracy,” Shapiro tweeted, with a red siren emoji.

Marc Elias, the top lawyer coordinating the response to lawsuits for Democrats, noted, “Trump and his allies are 1-39 in post-election litigation.”

