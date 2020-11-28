‘Another win for democracy’: Pennsylvania AG celebrates Trump’s latest loss in court
Republican efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election continued to be rejected by judges on Saturday.
“The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election,” Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. “This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro celebrated the ruling on Twitter.
“BREAKING: We just notched another win for democracy,” Shapiro tweeted, with a red siren emoji.
Marc Elias, the top lawyer coordinating the response to lawsuits for Democrats, noted, “Trump and his allies are 1-39 in post-election litigation.”
🚨BREAKING: We just notched another win for democracy.
The PA Supreme Court has dismissed the suit that was attempting to throw out the votes of 2.5 million Pennsylvanians and halt certification. https://t.co/qyMHSNwVbA
— Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) November 28, 2020
2020 Election
What can the left expect from a Biden-Harris administration? Pretty much nothing
On Nov. 7 of this year, the United States let out a collective roar that rippled across the nation, resonating the crowds of blue-clad people swelling the streets and the squares, and causing buildings to tremble as those inside broke out the champagne and began to dance. The celebrations lasted long into the night. For those few precious moments, it felt as though a curse had been lifted, a nightmare abated. Trumpism had ground itself to a resounding and decisive halt and it seemed that political space on the left, and on the center ground, had finally begun to open again.
2020 Election
GOP ripped for ‘bad faith and cynicism’ after Trump’s effort to overturn the election loses — again — in court
President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election failed again in court on Saturday.
"The PA Supreme Court dismisses the case brought by U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly that sought to overturn last year’s law creating no-excuse mail voting and to throw out those mail ballots cast in this election," Philadelphia Inquirer correspondent Jonathan Lai reported Saturday. "This is the case the Commonwealth Court had earlier blocked certification in."
Trump had been tweeting about the case after returning from his third day in a row of golf.
2020 Election
Georgia Senate runoff descends into a food fight on Small Business Saturday
One of the two U.S. Senate runoff elections in Georgia turned into a figurative food fight on Saturday.
The eyes of the nation are on the Peach State as it holds two January runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Following the November elections, Republicans have 50 Senate seats to 48 for Democrats. However, if Democrats win both races, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote.
Democrat Jon Ossoff, who is challenging Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), spent small business Saturday on the campaign trail and visited a vegan burger joint, CNN's DJ Judd reported.