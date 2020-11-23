AOC says Rahm Emanuel has no place in Biden administration: ‘Covering up a murder is disqualifying’

Progressives continue to be alarmed that the Biden transition is considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for a position in the next administration.
Emanuel had been floated as a potential Transportation Secretary nominee, but progressives were outraged.
With reports that the transition was considering Emanuel for a less high-profile position, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that he was disqualified from any position.
“What is so hard to understand about this?” the youngest woman in Congress, known as AOC, asked.
“Raul Emanuel helped cover up the murder of Laquan McDonald. Covering up a murder is disqualifying for public leadership. This is not about the ‘visibility’ of a post,” she argued.
“It is shameful and concerning that he is even being considered,” AOC added.
