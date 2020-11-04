Quantcast
Apparent Trump supporter threatens to raid Black-owned business in California if Biden wins

Published

18 mins ago

on

Police are investigating threats made against a California city’s only Black-owned business after social media post said a “raid” would take place at the clothing store if Joe Biden was elected president.

The threat was issued in a now-deleted Instagram post and came after the store’s owners accused Tiburon Police of racial profiling back in August, the Mercury News reports.

The store’s owners, Yema Khalif and Hawi Awash, accused police officers back in August of profiling and harassing them. Cellphone video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

“We’ve lived in this community for 10 years, we are the only Black-owned store in Tiburon, and people know who we are,” Khalif told Fox 2 at the time. He also expressed frustration that “somebody who is white had to vouch for us” in order for the cops—who had the gall to suggest the couple “should be grateful” for what they considered to be clear racial profiling—to leave them alone.

According to The Root, the recent threat on social media was made by “an apparently enthusiastic Trump supporter willing to commit an act of domestic terrorism if their cult leader isn’t reelected.”

Town Manager Greg Chanis said interim police Chief Jamie Scardina said they’re aware of the post and will increase police patrol in the area. “Given the day today and everything else going on, we will take it as a serious threat. We will react accordingly,” Chanis said.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Furious Trump called Rupert Murdoch and screamed about Fox News calling Arizona

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

Sources are telling Vanity Fair that President Donald Trump is continuing to rage in private about Fox News calling Arizona for former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night.

Fox's numbers crunchers calculated the total votes cast and the division between the two candidates and determined Tuesday night that it wasn't possible for Trump to eke out a win.

Reporter Gabriel Sherman characterized it as "a civil war" between Trump and the network, though civility isn't exactly Trump's tactic.

Trump made his predictable authoritarian move — and it flopped

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

In a normal world, the outcome of the presidential election would just be a matter of math at this point. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seem to have won the election.

Note the use of “have won.” It’s past tense. Americans are no longer voting in the presidential election. Americans are counting the last of the votes. So, when mainstream media report that a candidate can still pick up an undeclared state, it’s imprecise language. Something like “we’re learning that Biden won Wisconsin” -- which was just called by the networks -- would have been more accurate than implying he won it on Wednesday after the election.

2020 Election

Feds warn of fake election results spreading — as Kayleigh McEnany falsely claims Trump won Pennsylvania

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 4, 2020

By

The federal government's messages warning Americans against believing fake election results was undermined by the White House on Wednesday.

Chris Krebs, the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, posted a warning to Twitter and noted they had predicted fake results spreading.

🚨🚨🚨RUMOR CONTROL🚨🚨🚨 We're seeing reports of fake media accounts calling a state - don't fall for it!

We predicted this would happen, check out the https://t.co/rqt4ZrZIzg entry! #Protect2020 pic.twitter.com/AqafRxEHx1

