‘Are you listening Republicans?’ Trump promotes Randy Quaid tweet demanding a re-vote of 2020 election
President Donald Trump on Tuesday promoted a tweet from actor Randy Quaid in which he demanded a full re-vote of the 2020 presidential election.
In the tweet, Quaid falsely claimed that Trump had been cheated out of the election due to the use of mail-in ballots, and he demanded that the election be completely redone.
“We’ve lost confidence in the system that elects our leaders,” Quaid wrote. “79 million Americans believe election was rigged, the results fraudulent. We need an in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote, especially in the States where flagrant irregularities have occurred. No accuracy, no democracy!”
Trump retweeted Quaid’s post and asked, “Are you listening Republicans?”
The most recent voting data show that Trump is trailing President-elect Joe Biden by more than 6 million votes nationwide and that Trump faces a 74-vote Electoral College vote deficit against Biden.
Conservative fears that Trump-loving conspiracy nuts could hand Democrats the Senate
Conservative National Review editor Rich Lowry is worried that Trump-loving conspiracy nuts could hand Democrats the Senate during next month's run-off elections in Georgia.
Writing at NRO's "The Corner" blog, Lowry points to recent comments made by President Donald Trump and Trump-backing attorneys Lin Wood and Sidney Powell that attack Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for following the law and certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win in the Peach State.
Trump allies relentlessly lobbied election officials in a mad scramble to reverse the president’s loss: report
On Tuesday, The New York Times podcast "The Daily" looked at how President Donald Trump has — unsuccessfully — tried to use the machinery of state and local government around the country to dismantle
"His team filed a litany of court cases in battleground states. In some, such as Georgia and Michigan, the president and his allies took an even more bullish approach, attempting to use their influence to bear down on election officials, even at the lowest levels of state government," said the report. "They have been relentless and tenacious in the efforts to transform the president’s fortunes. But the results have been immovable: Joe Biden is the president-elect."
Trump-loving Newsmax CEO cornered for spreading misinformation in trainwreck interview
Newsmax founder Christopher Ruddy, whose upstart cable news network has recently gained favor with President Donald Trump, got cornered by The New Yorker's Isaac Chotiner for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election.
During the interview, Chotiner grilled Ruddy for his network's role in spreading false claims made by Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell about Trump winning the election in a "landslide" despite losing the national popular vote by more than 6 million votes.