Arizona Republican likens Trump’s loss to Japan getting nuked while losing WW II — but as a good thing

Nuclear bomb explosion (Shutterstock) and President Donald Trump, composite image.

President Donald Trump on Monday allowed President-elect Joe Biden’s transition to proceed — while vowing he would never concede.

Despite Trump losing the election, some Trump supporters are refusing to accept the outcome.

One Arizona Republican in Congress, Paul Gosar, drew upon the historical knowledge him learned on his way to becoming a dentist in a bizarre analogy he posted on Twitter.

Gosar suggested the Trump movement would be like an Imperial Japanese soldier in World War II who refused to surrender until 1974.

Of course, that did not change the outcome of the war. After the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Emperor Hirohito surrendered in 1945 and the two countries became close allies.


