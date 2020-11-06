Armed QAnon supporter drove from Virginia to attack Philly vote counting: reports

Police increased their presence at the Philadelphia Convention Center after receiving a tip about a terrorism attack.

“Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night,” WPVI-TV reports. “Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.”

A man was taken into custody and a gun was reportedly recovered from the scene.

Robert Moran, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer posted a photo taken by photographer Jessica Griffin showing a decal on the Hummer supporting the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory.

As President Donald Trump has noted, members of the collective delusion are highly supportive of his campaign. Trump has been losing the ballots left to be counted in Philadelphia by more than a ten to one margin.

Photo was taken by my colleague @PhillyInquirer photographer @jessicagriffin — Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) November 6, 2020

Another pic from my colleague @PhillyInquirer photographer @jessicagriffin of QAnon hat on dashboard of Hummer: pic.twitter.com/urlu4tUrV1 — Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) November 6, 2020

