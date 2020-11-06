Quantcast
Connect with us

Armed QAnon supporter drove from Virginia to attack Philly vote counting: reports

Published

1 min ago

on

Hummer in Pennsylvania (screengrab).

Police increased their presence at the Philadelphia Convention Center after receiving a tip about a terrorism attack.

“Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged plot to attack the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia on Thursday night,” WPVI-TV reports. “Action News has learned that police got a tip about a group, possibly a family, driving up from Virginia in a Hummer to unleash an attack at the Convention Center where votes are being counted in Philadelphia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A man was taken into custody and a gun was reportedly recovered from the scene.

Robert Moran, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer posted a photo taken by photographer Jessica Griffin showing a decal on the Hummer supporting the right-wing QAnon conspiracy theory.

As President Donald Trump has noted, members of the collective delusion are highly supportive of his campaign. Trump has been losing the ballots left to be counted in Philadelphia by more than a ten to one margin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

BUSTED: Republicans caught conspiring to commit election fraud in Pennsylvania

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is often criticized for psychological projection, where his guilty conscience accuses his opponents of committing his own schemes.

Trump has been arguing that there was widespread voter fraud, but without providing any evidence.

Republicans may have just provided such evidence in a way that backfired spectacularly.

"Hours before President Donald Trump went on national television Thursday to declare the inherent illegitimacy of ballots received after Nov. 3, local Republican officials recruited volunteers to call Pennsylvania voters and urge them to get their ballots in by Friday—three days after Election Day," The Daily Beast reported late Thursday evening.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ted Cruz receives brutal fact-check after Fox News appearance: ‘The dishonesty here is breathtaking’

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News on Thursday to push ridiculous conspiracy theories alleging election fraud in Pennsylvania.

Anchor Sean Hannity falsely claimed that GOP poll watchers were not allowed to watch the counting of the vote in Philadelphia.

"Well Sean, what we're seeing tonight, what we've been seeing the last three days outrageous," Cruz said.

"It is partisan, it is political and it is lawless," Cruz falsely claimed. "They're just ignoring the law. They're defying the law."

However, as Politico chief political correspondent Tim Alberta noted on Twitter, the GOP admitted in court today that there were more than a dozen Republican poll monitors watching the tabulation on Thursday.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump is in an ‘uncontrollable rage’: Mary Trump says ‘somebody has to step in and stop’ her uncle

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

The president's niece dissected her uncle's highly controversial press conference during a Thursday evening appearance on MSNBC.

Anchor Lawrence O'Donnell asked Mary Trump what she saw watching Donald Trump's address to the nation.

"Well, we're seeing a man who is in a unique position," she replied. "Donald has never been in this place before where there's nobody to bail him out, there's nobody to buy him out. He's desperate, he's flailing, and there's literally nothing he can do legitimately except to watch this play out helplessly."

"This wasn't just Donald obfuscating or lying. This was Donald talking about an attempted coup," she explained. "The leader of a country trying desperately to de-legitimize an election. it is obscene and somebody has to step in and stop him."

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE