‘Art of the Deal’ author says Trump will blame ‘almost everybody around him’ for his loss — even his children
During MSNBC’s election coverage Sunday, co-author of “The Art of the Deal” Tony Schwartz said he felt President Donald J. Trump was unable to process the election loss that ousted him after one term.
“I don’t think he’s able to process it. I don’t think there’s a chance he will say that he lost,” Schwartz said, noting other times Trump has lied about the obvious. “‘We’re rounding the corner on COVID’ as we hit record numbers. I don’t expect him to do that [accept defeat]. What I expect is for him to fashion a way of explaining this loss by doing what we have been talking about throughout the segment, which is by blaming others – and Jared will come high in that. Almost everybody around him will get it.”
Schwartz said that “at this point, Trump is incredibly isolated. He has basically reduced his circle to almost non-existent. You can expect Trump to attack anybody. Maybe his three oldest kids are an exception. The one thing Donald Trump can’t do is be the person who was responsible for this.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka are ‘ready to be next in line if their father goes’: report
While President Donald J. Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon sue over the vote counts in battleground states such as Nevada and Pennsylvania, the one-term president's family members are making plans to extend their political stays in Washington, D.C.
Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., have joined his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner in convincing the president his defeat was illegal. However, “Donny Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump are sitting there, ready to maybe be next in line if their father goes,” said Trump ally Ed Rollins, who also co-managed Ross Perot's 1992 independent presidential bid.
2020 Election
Here’s why Democrats should have high hopes for winning the senate in Georgia
The whole world will be watching the state of Georgia on January 5 for the most important twin Senatorial elections in American history. Democrats have the wind at their backs.
With Republicans all but certain to hold a 50-48 advantage going into the two runoff elections, this is the mother of all pivotal choices: If one or both Republicans win, Senator Majority Leader Moscow Mitch McConnell will rule the U.S. Senate with an iron discolored fist. If Democrats win both, McConnell will be relegated to shaking it.
Overlooked in most of the news coverage so far is this: Both matchups are terrific for the Democrats, and to the extent it becomes a tag-team match, so much the better.
2020 Election
Trump insider says president has ‘whiplash’ and ‘went to bed thinking he won’ the election: report
President Donald J. Trump reportedly had "whiplash" watching his lead diminish on the days following Election Day, Nov. 3.
"He went to bed thinking he won. We all felt good," the Trump adviser, who asked to remain anonymous, told Axios. "That's why we collectively are still confounded. But there's only so much you can do now once a big part of the country has decided to move on."
Young staffers under Trump are searching for new work as the writing on the wall at the White House becomes increasingly evident.