‘Art of the Deal’ author says Trump will blame ‘almost everybody around him’ for his loss — even his children

During MSNBC’s election coverage Sunday, co-author of “The Art of the Deal” Tony Schwartz said he felt President Donald J. Trump was unable to process the election loss that ousted him after one term.

“I don’t think he’s able to process it. I don’t think there’s a chance he will say that he lost,” Schwartz said, noting other times Trump has lied about the obvious. “‘We’re rounding the corner on COVID’ as we hit record numbers. I don’t expect him to do that [accept defeat]. What I expect is for him to fashion a way of explaining this loss by doing what we have been talking about throughout the segment, which is by blaming others – and Jared will come high in that. Almost everybody around him will get it.”

Schwartz said that “at this point, Trump is incredibly isolated. He has basically reduced his circle to almost non-existent. You can expect Trump to attack anybody. Maybe his three oldest kids are an exception. The one thing Donald Trump can’t do is be the person who was responsible for this.”

