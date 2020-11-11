At least 12 people in President Trump’s orbit have tested positive since Mark Meadows got the virus
At least 12 people in President Donald J. Trump’s inner circle have now tested positive since White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive one week ago, ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported.
The superspreader event at the White House on Election Day is thought to have been responsible for the latest uptick among aides. The event occurred indoors and attendees reportedly were not wearing masks or precautions to socially distance.
As of Wednesday, White House political director Brian Jack and at least two other White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
Trump tries to sow discord with video of election workers legally collecting ballots: ‘Is this what our country has come to?’
President Donald Trump in a Twitter temper tantrum tweeted a video that immediately went viral. It appears to show two election workers in an unidentified though publi street location, collecting what are supposedly ballots and placing them into suitcases/carryalls.
The person behind the camera, a woman, tells the workers she is "documenting" them. They do not appear to be doing anything wrong. At one point they ask her to keep a distance of six feet and note she's not wearing a mask.
As they're working, she continues to harass them, and they show her their ID as they continue to work.
‘Doing Russia and Iran’s work for them’: Ex-Homeland Security official blasts GOP’s election conspiracies
In an interview with MSNBC on Wednesday, ex-Homeland Security officer Elizabeth Neumann said she was "disheartened" and "disappointed" and that the GOP's efforts to rebuke the integrity of the election process was "shameful."
"I apparently naively again thought that we would get to the other side of the election and the Republican party would start to step away from [Donald] Trump and recognize that there is still a number of people that voted for him that are hard core supporters, but there are a whole host of people who voted for him only because they couldn't bring themselves to vote for a Democrat," she said.
