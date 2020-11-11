At least 12 people in President Trump’s orbit have tested positive since Mark Meadows got the virus

At least 12 people in President Donald J. Trump’s inner circle have now tested positive since White House chief of staff Mark Meadows tested positive one week ago, ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported.

The superspreader event at the White House on Election Day is thought to have been responsible for the latest uptick among aides. The event occurred indoors and attendees reportedly were not wearing masks or precautions to socially distance.

As of Wednesday, White House political director Brian Jack and at least two other White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

