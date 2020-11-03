Backfire: Pot dispensary’s MAGA Election Day promotion goes up in smoke
An attempt by a marijuana dispensary of running a Donald Trump promotion backfired spectacularly on the business, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.
“Dr. Z Leaf, a medical cannabis franchise here owned by optometrist Robert Zoellner, offered an Election Day promotion that has bombed among many Tulsans and scared employees. The promotion, circulated widely on social media, promised discounts to customers who came to the dispensary wearing Make American Great Again or other Trump gear,” the newspaper reported.
Employees said not a single Trump supporter showed up for the promotion.
“In fact, we’ve gotten more complaints about it than anything,” one staff member said.
“A lot of us suffer from high anxiety,” one employee said. “That’s why we smoke marijuana. This is a situation that makes it worse for us.”
“This is very conflicting for hippies like us,” another staff member agreed.
2020 Election
WATCH: Live coverage of Trump/Biden race as 2020 election goes down to the wire
Polls across the country are closing and Election 2020 coverage is picking up as the battle for the presidency between Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden comes down to the wire.
With voting expected to hit record numbers, multiple states are in play -- including the Republican strongholds of Floria, North Carolina, Georgia and Texas.
You can watch coverage of the election below:
2020 Election
Why tens of millions surrendered their independence of mind and body to Trump
Financier and philanthropist George Soros must have seen Trump coming as early as 2011. He certainly saw where a disturbingly large proportion of American voters were going. "The United States has been a democracy and open society since its founding. The idea that it will cease to be one seems preposterous; yet it is a very likely prospect," he wrote in the New York Review of Books in June of that year.
George W. Bush's reelection in 2004 had convinced Soros "that the malaise in American society went deeper than incompetent leadership." The public had proved "unwilling to face harsh reality and was positively asking to be deceived by demanding easy answers to difficult problems."
2020 Election
‘First I was scared… then I just got angry’: Eerie blue dots painted outside Democrats’ homes in California
People in a quiet Northern California town say they feel intimidated after finding what one resident called "creepy" blue circles spray-painted outside their homes over the weekend, just before Election Day.
The half dozen or so Roseville homes have one thing in common—they all displayed campaign signs for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).
"This is not just a smashed pumpkin on Halloween. This is like a message and I'm not really OK with it."—Adam Quilici, local residentKCRA reports people who live in the tagged properties feel as if they've been marked.