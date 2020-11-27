Quantcast
Connect with us

Bahamas is set to start offshore oil drilling just 150 miles off South Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

FILE PHOTO: An offshore oil platform is seen in Huntington Beach, California, U.S. September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

MIAMI — Florida’s waters may be protected from offshore drilling but the Bahamas plans to start looking for oil in less than a month at an exploratory well just 150 miles off the coast of the Sunshine State.Bahamas Petroleum Company, or BPC, said in a regulatory filing last week that it contracted the UK-registered Stena IceMAX drill ship to begin work on the Perseverance No. 1 oil well in the southern Bahamas. The ship, currently anchored in Las Palmas in the Canary Islands, is scheduled to arrive in the Bahamas on or around Dec. 15, the company said.“BPC anticipates that it will take 4-5 day…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

World

Germany hits million virus cases as vaccine doubt emerges

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Customers stand on a balcony next to Christmas decorations in a shopping mall in Berlin. Germany plans to ease virus curbs for Christmas

Berlin (AFP) - Germany, once a beacon of hope in Europe's coronavirus nightmare, logged its one millionth case on Friday, as questions emerged over just how much protection is offered by one of the leading vaccine candidates.

Like much of the continent, Germany is battling a resurgence of a pandemic that shows little sign of retreating before the release of several leading inoculations.

Continue Reading

World

Former Citgo oil executives jailed in Venezuela

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Six US-connected former oil company executives have been sentenced to between eight and 13 years in prison, Venezuela's Supreme Court said Thursday.

Washington has repeatedly asked Caracas to release the men, who worked for Citgo, the US-based subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

They were first arrested in November 2017 and accused of crimes including money laundering.

The company's former president, Jose Pereira Ruimwyk, a Venezuelan national with US residency, was jailed for 13 years and seven months on charges including embezzlement and conspiracy, the court said. He was also fined $2 million.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Thousands of women performed the feminist anthem ‘A Rapist In Your Path’ — before cops violently dispersed them: report

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 26, 2020

By

Thousands of women gathered in one of Santiago's main plazas on Wednesday and performed the feminist anthem "A Rapist In Your Path" to mark the UN's International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women -- before Chilean police violently dispersed them.

Created by Chilean feminist collective Las Tesis and first performed in 2019, the song condemns men who attack women and is accompanied by dance moves.

Four members of Las Tesis led the performance, which has been copied and translated into different languages by women around the world.

The crowd was able to complete the performance only once before police deployed a water cannon to disperse the demonstrators from the Plaza Italia in downtown Santiago.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE