Ben Carson tests positive for COVID after attending White House election party
After attending President Trump’s election night watch party in the White House East Room, Ben Carson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.
“Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders tweeted this Monday. “His deputy chief of staff says he’s ‘in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.'”
Trump’s critics said the election night party was just another symbol of his reckless attitude toward a virus that is still spreading throughout the nation at record levels.