Ben Carson tests positive for COVID after attending White House election party

After attending President Trump’s election night watch party in the White House East Room, Ben Carson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

“Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders tweeted this Monday. “His deputy chief of staff says he’s ‘in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

NEWS: Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. His deputy chief of staff says he's "in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery." Carson attended the election night party at the White House — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) November 9, 2020

Trump’s critics said the election night party was just another symbol of his reckless attitude toward a virus that is still spreading throughout the nation at record levels.