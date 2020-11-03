Betsy DeVos busted on Election Day for wasting huge money on ‘highly unusual’ security detail: report
Yet another scandal involving a Trump cabinet secretary was reported on Election Day.
“Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ security detail has cost taxpayers more than $24 million over the past four years and is projected to cost another $3 million through mid-February, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service told POLITICO on Tuesday. That level of security detail is highly unusual. The past four education secretaries have been protected by the Education Department’s own small security force,” Politico reported.
The security detail, ordered by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has cost taxpayers almost $24.6 million.
The spending was criticized by former Education Secretary Arne Duncan.
Corruption by Trump’s cabinet secretaries was the focus of a column published by the Los Angeles Times on Election Day.
“Donald Trump hasn’t conducted his campaign to vandalize and stupefy the federal government single-handedly. At every step he has been assisted by appointees put in place to undermine their agencies and dismantle policies and programs that in some cases have operated for decades,” Michael Hiltzik wrote.
“Not every Trump appointee has come to work intent on wrecking his or her own department. Some may have remained in place despite the hostility of the Trump White House toward good government, either out of desperation to hold on to a government sinecure or a misguided notion that they could still do some good by working from the inside,” he explained.
2020 Election
Fox News reports on voter opinions — that reject the Trump message they’ve been pushing
Fox News provided an analysis of the early exit polls, which largely rejected the far-right message the conservative network has been pushing.
When asked about the direction of the country, 63% of voters said things were on the wrong track, while only 37% thought things are going well under President Donald Trump.
On the question of a government-run health care plan, 72% of voters were in favor, while only 29% were opposed.
Stricter gun laws were supported by 55% of voters, while only opposed by 12%.
On the question of abortion rights, 71% of Americans want the Supreme Court to leave the Roe v. Wade as it is.
2020 Election
Voters rage at president after casting votes: ‘I’m sick of being scared of what Trump will do next’
On Election Day, The Daily Beast profiled several voters in the final hours — and a common theme that ran through their discussions was disgust over the country's constant political fighting, and how President Donald Trump has made it worse.
"Contrary to bogus claims from President Donald Trump, any delay in determining the winner will stem from the need to ensure votes are counted, not mass fraud," said the report. "But if Tuesday might typically have marked the end of a raucous election season, one that saw historic surges in early voting in the face of a public health crisis that has killed over 230,000 Americans, any sense of closure by night’s end was difficult to imagine. Instead, the potential for even more bitterness ahead was clear as Americans looked out for MAGA-crazed poll watchers and other vigilantes and threats — genuine and fabricated."
2020 Election
Trump facing double-whammy of criminal charges and crushing debt if he loses: columnist
President Donald J. Trump knows he needs to win the 2020 presidential election -- or else.
"If he loses, it is better-than-even odds that he ends up in the sneezer. He damn sure will find himself, as my pal Bill Livingston in Cleveland puts it, riding every ride in Depositionland," journalist Charles P. Pierce wrote Tuesday. "Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, already seems to have cleared a spot for his head on her office wall, and certain federal jurisdictions are fairly itching to get out from under the regime of William Barr and get back to the business of prosecuting crimes. He knows it, too, if The New York Times is to be believed."