Biden and Harris win Georgia — major upset in once-red state

The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have carried the state of Georgia, according to calls by CNN and NBC News.

Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry the Peach State, but he did it with less than 44% of the vote during the three-way 1992 race.

Native son Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to get more than 50% of the vote in Georgia.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2016, Trump carried the state by over five percentage points.