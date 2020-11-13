Biden and Harris win Georgia — major upset in once-red state
The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have carried the state of Georgia, according to calls by CNN and NBC News.
Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to carry the Peach State, but he did it with less than 44% of the vote during the three-way 1992 race.
Native son Jimmy Carter was the last Democrat to get more than 50% of the vote in Georgia.
In 2016, Trump carried the state by over five percentage points.
2020 Election
Trump campaign concedes on Arizona election results: ‘This is not a fraud case’
President Donald J. Trump and his lawyers are backing away from a lawsuit against Arizona's Maricopa County that questioned election integrity following his loss there to President-elect Joe Biden.
A hearing was held on Nov. 12 about the integrity of the election in Arizona following the Trump campaign's lawsuit that asked a judge to give a second look to ballots, Fox 10 in Phoenix reported. The Trump campaign cited overvoting as the reason behind the lawsuit. It was filed on the same day Biden was announced the winner of the state.
2020 Election
Trump tantrums: Republicans are ‘biting their tongues’ hoping the president will stop his election ‘idiocracy’
President Donald J. Trump currently trails President-elect Joe Biden by at least 10,000 votes in every state his campaign is targeting for "voter fraud," but Republicans may be starting to grow tired of "The Trump Show" shenanigans.
"There are a lot of Republicans biting their tongues with the belief that Trump’s temper tantrum will subside in a week or so,” one Pennsylvania Republican close to legislative leadership told VICE News. “We’re in the death throes of idiocracy.”
2020 Election
Trump warned by ex-Manhattan prosecutor that ‘subpoenas and seizures’ await him after presidency
According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump is looking at a world of legal hurt after he steps down -- willingly or not -- next January when former Vice President Joe Biden assumes the presidency.
While New York Attorney General Letitia James has already gone on record and served notice that her department is looking into what she called an "investigation against the Trump Organization related to financial impropriety and that investigation is ongoing,” the Times is reporting that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. is still awaiting the president's tax returns which could be the key to criminal charges.