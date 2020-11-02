Biden campaign building a ‘fundraising apparatus like never before’ — to fight Trump in the courts: report
On Monday, Politico reported that the Biden campaign and his circle of allies are discussing a final burst of fundraising — specifically designed to fight President Donald Trump in court if he tries to challenge the legitimacy of the election.
“In recent calls, Biden allies and donors discussed preparations to counter potential lawsuits from Trump and his campaign, and they detailed how close results in key states could set off prolonged, expensive legal fights, according to two people who participated in those calls,” reported Elena Schneider and Natasha Korecki. “If vote totals are close or contested, the funds would support the efforts of dozens of lawyers working for Biden’s campaign, including some who have already deployed to key battleground states as part of voter protection programs.”
“A second call with donors last Thursday featured attorneys working with the Biden campaign, who warned donors that though they ‘have the funds to start a legal battle,’ they expected a lengthy litigation process, which would require ‘a fundraising apparatus like never before’ to finance it, said one person who participated on the call,” continued the report. “The person added that Biden officials were explicit that they would only need to deploy the funds if the Trump campaign sought to contest the results in states.”
Trump has spent months trying, with no factual basis, to attack mail-in voting as corrupt and fraudulent, and recent reports indicate he plans to declare victory if he is leading in the vote count on Tuesday night even if not all the votes have been counted yet. His campaign, and Republicans around the country following its lead, fought to roll back expansions of voting options in the courts, and though most of them have failed, some judges he appointed have warned they are open to tossing ballots.
2020 Election
Florida stronghold of elderly Trump voters sees COVID-19 infection spike days after hosting campaign rally
A retirement community that's loaded with elderly Trump supporters is seeing a spike of new COVID-19 infections less than two weeks after hosting one of President Donald Trump's campaign rallies.
Villages News, the publication dedicated to reporting news from the Villages retirement community based in Sumter County, Florida, is reporting that the number of COVID-19 infections in the area has been spiking in recent weeks.
2020 Election
Top GOP adviser warns Republicans to stay away from Trump’s attempts to steal the election
In light of Donald Trump's threats to use every trick in the book to avoid being removed from office after losing the election, a top GOP adviser to several former Republican House speakers warned members of the party to stay as far away from the president's machinations as possible or face consequences down the line.
2020 Election
Trump expected to ‘fire Fauci’ if he wins
President Donald Trump is expected to fire highly-respected immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci, and a "significant" number of top administration officials if he wins, according to Axios. Jonathan Swan reports also on the list are FBI Director Chris Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, "and more."
But even if he loses Trump is not above retribution against those he thinks have wronged him or been disloyal.
At a packed, mostly maskless rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, Trump complained about the media reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed about 235,000 Americans to date, with new cases surging to nearly 100,000 per day.