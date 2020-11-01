Trump is preparing to declare victory on election night without 270 electoral votes: report
President Donald Trump will reportedly declare victory on election night before getting the necessary 270 electoral votes — if it looks like he’s ahead.
Sources closes to the president told Axios correspondent Jonathan Swan that Trump is expecting to take an early lead in Pennsylvania, although Democratic nominee Joe Biden may pull ahead as more votes are counted.
“Trump has privately talked through this scenario in some detail in the last few weeks, describing plans to walk up to a podium on election night and declare he has won,” the report said.
In recent weeks, Trump has falsely signaled that votes counted after Election Day are fraudulent.
“This is nothing but people trying to create doubt about a Trump victory,” Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh told Axios. “When he wins, he’s going to say so.”
According to Swan, Trump insiders “are more optimistic about winning than they were three weeks ago.”
“They said analyses of early-vote totals in battleground states indicate he’s doing substantially worse in Iowa and Georgia compared with this point in 2016, but better than expected in Texas, Nevada, North Carolina, Arizona and Wisconsin,” Swan wrote. “In recent days, senior Trump advisers have privately expressed growing optimism about Wisconsin, based on their analysis of early vote data.”
Right-wing militias are gearing up for an armed response on Election Day: report
According to a report from Politico, scattered right-wing militia members are looking at Election Day as a moment when they will hit the streets fully-armed in anticipation of protests over the election results.
The report notes that chatter among the groups has been building for some time and that it "has taken a darker turn in recent weeks."
According to the report by Politico's Tine Nguyen, "Fueled by allegations of mail-in ballot fraud, shouted from the president’s Twitter feed and conservative media outlets, a new spate of racial justice protests in places like Philadelphia and paranoia over further coronavirus restrictions, some militias have begun doomsday prepping for Election Day."
‘Willfully ignorant’: Dr. Scott Atlas faces ‘complete humiliation’ after apologizing for Russian TV appearance
Dr. Scott Atlas, one of the Trump administration's top coronavirus advisers, apologized on Sunday after making an appearance on the Russian television network RT.
"I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent," Atlas revealed on Twitter. "I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us."
I recently did an interview with RT and was unaware they are a registered foreign agent. I regret doing the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of. I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us.