Biden gets emotional in Zoom call as nurse pleads for help: ‘Our employers and government aren’t supporting us’

Published

1 min ago

on

President-elect Joe Biden with healthcare workers

Minnesota Nurses Association president Mary Turner works on the night-shift in a COVID-19 unit. Her story to President-elect Joe Biden leading some in the meeting, including Biden, to tear up.

She explained that nurses are “feeling anxious” as they begin to run low on personal protective equipment and ICU beds continue to fill up.

“We know the right way to battle this virus,” said Turner. “But our employers and our government are not supporting us. We’re trying to care for patients, despite limited supplies, limited staff and a rapid decline in the hospital beds.”

She explained that the nurses know and understand that every moment they spend in the hospital with those patients could infect and ultimately kill them.

Instant and tearful, Turner apologized, “I’m sorry I’m so emotional, it’s just –”

“No, you got me emotional,” Biden cut in to reassure her.

See the heart-felt moment below:

Capitol officials scold Martha McSally’s staff for not wearing masks in their group goodbye photo

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), one of the Republican senators to lose re-election and set to depart earlier than other senators due to special election rules, posed for a goodbye photo with her staff in the Capitol following her final speech in the Senate.

Arizona GOP Sen. Martha McSally takes goodbye photos with staff, after making her final speech in the Senate https://t.co/8nEBAp7JVw pic.twitter.com/9fhqT8NvG1

— Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) November 18, 2020

Fired speechwriter who attended white supremacist event tasked by Trump in preserving Holocaust-related sites

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 after he attended a conference alongside white supremacists has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

According to a press release from the White House this Tuesday, Darren Beattie will join the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

Beattie has made the claim that George Soros was behind attempts to remove Trump from office.

https://twitter.com/JakeSherman/status/1329169476693209089

“It's appalling that someone who was considered too close to xenophobic white nationalists to continue working in the Trump White House would now be appointed to a U.S. government body focused largely on the preservation of sites dedicated to the memory of Holocaust victims,” said Logan Boroff, communications director for J Street, the progressive Jewish lobbying organization, according to Yahoo News.

Arizona GOP secretary of state stalked at her home by Trump supporters in ‘continued intimidation tactics’

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

In a video obtained by Phoenix's 12 News Wednesday, a group chanted outside Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' home. The chant included, "We are watching you!" The video was originally sent from a neighbor to 12 News anonymously, and Hobbs confirmed the validity of the video to Team 12's Brahm Resnik on Wednesday.

This latest move follows a death threat made against her on social media that law enforcement is currently investigating.

