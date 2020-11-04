‘Biden is still going to have to fight for the soul of the country’: MSNBC panelist

Speaking to MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace this Wednesday, political analyst Dr. Jason Johnson said although Biden appears to have won the presidency, the fight isn’t over.
According to Johnson, “the people chasing the Biden-Harris truck out of Texas — they are the enemies of democracy.”
“The people right now attacking vote counters in Detroit, they are the enemy. Kyle Rittenhouse is the enemy. Mitch McConnell is the enemy,” he continued. If it’s one thing they should have figured out in this campaign, you cannot treat the Republican party with kid gloves because they won’t treat you that way. I hope Joe Biden gave this speech to sound nice because everything isn’t locked down yet. Maybe Senator Harris will have this idea should she become VP, but they have to realize they’re in a war, the war for the soul of America will not end once he’s inaugurated and I hope he remembers that.”
Journalist Tim O’Brien agreed.
“The vote that came in last night just shows how much further this country is divided geographically, demographically, by race and income, and we have a lot of work to do,” O’Brien said. “And Trump has been successful at tearing away at people’s trust of institutions across the board — not just the media, but the political class, law enforcement, and he’s now trying to do it with the vote.”
President Donald Trump's son Eric announced that former Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be part of the legal effort to fight the legal battle to hand the election to the president.
Given Giuliani's scandals over the past several months, it was something that many questioned. His credibility is something that has been questioned after he attempted to create a scandal in Ukraine that ultimately got Trump impeached. Giuliani then has struggled to create another scandal with a mystery laptop allegedly belonging to Vice President Joe Biden's son. The problem, however, is that no one ever proves that the laptop belonged to the younger Biden nor could they get their stories straight about what was on it or where the laptop came from. It has since become a joke.
On Wednesday, as mail-in votes continued to be counted in the Midwest, President Donald Trump tweeted that he is "claiming" the states of Pennsylvania and Michigan "for Electoral Vote purposes" — as his prospects of making it to 270 grow slimmer.
We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,.....