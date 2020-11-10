Quantcast
Biden ‘isn’t going to take the bait while Republicans are picking a fight’: Ex-Obama official

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Biden Mitch McConnell (Photos: Screen captures)

President-elect Joe Biden was asked by reporters about President Donald Trump’s refusal to allow a transition to move forward ahead of the January 20 inauguration.

Trump is contesting 180 ballots in Arizona, which wouldn’t overturn the election there as Biden leads by 14,746 votes. MSNBC host Katy Tur wondered what Biden would be able to do if the Senate is run by the GOP, which is refusing to recognize him as the president-elect.

“He’s going to have to assume that that’s likely where he’s going to be and the senate is not going to be as friendly as he needs them to be,” said Andy Slavitt, the former Acting-Administrator to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. “I think there are a few places to start. First, is to send messages to the states that Medicaid expansion, not with work requirements, but good old Medicaid expansion is the best thing they can do for their states. It’s the best way to get money to the states. They don’t need to go back to Congress. It’s a high priority.”

He explained that from a regulatory standpoint the Trump White House has put up hurdles to try and destroy the Affordable Care Act. Even if they do open enrollment, the U.S. is in the middle of a crisis, he anticipated that the Trump administration would announce suddenly that several people are ineligible like transgender Americans or other groups.

“What I saw in that press conference, he’s not going to take the bait that Trump and the Republicans are offering to pick a fight,” Slavitt said. “I think he’s going to be business-like. Try to compromise where he can but know he’s got a lot of the levers of government right in front of him.”

See the video below:


Logistical nightmare: Most states are not prepared to distribute Pfizer’s finicky COVID-19 vaccine

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

As the first coronavirus vaccine takes a major stride toward approval, state governments’ distribution plans show many are not ready to deliver the shots.

The challenge is especially steep in rural areas, many of which are contending with a surge of infections, meaning that access to the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines may be limited by geography.

Pfizer announced Monday that its vaccine demonstrated more than 90% effectiveness and no serious bad reactions in early trial results — an impressive outcome that will pave the way for the company to seek an emergency authorization once it collects more safety data for another week or two. But establishing that the vaccine is safe and effective is just the first step.

2020 Election

Trump continues defiant streak — orders federal agencies to prepare February budget like ‘nothing happened’

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

In his latest move to defy election results, President Donald J. Trump has ordered federal agencies to continue preparing the administration’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year, according to multiple administration officials who spoke with The Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden is Jan. 20, 2020, however, Trump has still not acknowledged his failure to regain his post in the Oval Office. The White House budget proposal is typically issued in February, which would be at least two weeks after President Trump is scheduled to depart the White House. The Biden administration is scheduled to submit their own budget plan to Congress early next year.

Mike Pompeo is still being investigated for using taxpayer dollars on his own personal needs

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

While Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is "joking" that President Donald Trump won't be leaving the presidency, investigations into his misuse of government funds are beginning to wrap up.

Politico reported Tuesday that the Office of the Inspector General is nearing the end of at least one of two investigations on Pompeo and his wife using government resources for their own personal benefit.

The probe wrapping up now looks at Susan Pompeo traveling with her husband on official government trips in the U.S. and abroad on the taxpayer dime. Mrs. Pompeo is not a government employee or official.

