Biden pulls ahead in Michigan: New York Times
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has now pulled ahead of President Donald Trump in Michigan, after trailing President Donald Trump in the overall vote throughout Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
According to the New York Times, Biden now has 2,485,743 votes in Michigan, compared to Trump’s 2,478,801 votes with 89 percent of the vote reporting.
According to New York Times elections analyst Nate Cohn, Biden now leads in enough states to accrue 270 electoral votes, and thus win the election.
Politico reporter Tim Alberta believes that Biden’s lead in Michigan is very likely to hold given the number of outstanding ballots remaining.
“Wayne County has a couple hundred thousand votes left to count. Because they’re Detroit *and* absentee they’re ~ 3:1 Biden,” he writes. “He has 448k votes in Wayne so far. Obama won 660k in ’08, 596k in ’12.”
‘Fake’ voting center pops up in California — and investigators quickly link it to GOP operatives
On Wednesday, ABC 7 reported that prosecutors in Orange County, California are investigating reports of a fake voting center that allegedly popped up in Westminster.
"The incident unfolded on an Election Day that was otherwise marked by smoothly moving voting lines and a lack of major delays at polling places throughout the county," reported Tony Cabrera. "An anti-voter suppression group called Clarity OC alerted authorities about the unofficial voting location ... reporting that ballots were being discarded."
"Investigators who were sent to the site by District Attorney Todd Spitzer found that it was connected to two Republican campaigns," said the report. "Although investigators determined that ballots were not being thrown out, the legal team was looking to see if there were any other violations of the law."
Biden campaign is growing confident they’ve beaten Trump — here are 5 reasons why
Joe Biden's campaign feels increasingly confident that he'll defeat President Donald Trump.
Campaign sources told Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser the race could be decided by midday Wednesday.
"Biden campaign thinking:
• They believe they’ve won Wisc, expect it to be called this morning• Mich vote by mail lead is insurmountable and will be called midday• Philly vote by mail will come in tonight or tomorrow• GA result midday or early afternoon• NV called tomorrow"
A campaign official told Viser they expect Biden to be declared the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin, where officials have said the counts should be concluded within hours.
