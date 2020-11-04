Biden wins Michigan — Democrats flip the Wolverine State to win 16 Electoral Votes
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) won the Wolverine State’s 16 Electoral Votes, according to projections from CNN and NBC News.
The projection is a shift from 2016, when Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence won the state after more than 4.5 million votes were cast. The state had been considered a Democratic Party stronghold. Trump’s 2016 victory was the first Republican win in the state since George H.W. Bush’s 1988 victory.
It was GREAT to be back in MICHIGAN with thousands of loyal, hardworking American Patriots — 17 days from now, we are going to win the state of MICHIGAN, and we are going to win 4 more years in the White House! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/NNSY71n5RA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2020
CNN PROJECTION: Joe Biden wins Michigan, reclaiming another "blue wall" state President Trump won in 2016 and narrowing Trump's path to 270 electoral votes https://t.co/sYCuRkx7Lw #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/JhD7W06pz5
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 4, 2020
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 4, 2020
Decision Desk HQ Projects Biden (D) Has Won The State Of MI And Its 16 Electoral Votes
Race Called At 11-04 04:19 PM
All Results: https://t.co/P8otcaDgvj
— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
2020 Election
