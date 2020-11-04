Quantcast
Biden wins Michigan — Democrats flip the Wolverine State to win 16 Electoral Votes

6 mins ago

November 4, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) won the Wolverine State's 16 Electoral Votes, according to projections from CNN and NBC News.

The projection is a shift from 2016, when Republicans Donald Trump and Mike Pence won the state after more than 4.5 million votes were cast. The state had been considered a Democratic Party stronghold, Trump's 2016 victory was the first Republican win in the state since George H.W. Bush's 1988 victory.

It was GREAT to be back in MICHIGAN with thousands of loyal, hardworking American Patriots — 17 days from now, we are going to win the state of MICHIGAN, and we are going to win 4 more years in the White House! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/NNSY71n5RA

