Quantcast
Connect with us

Biden’s first 7 cabinet picks: ‘all-star’ ‘dream team’ of experienced policymakers and ‘genuinely good people’

Published

4 mins ago

on

Joe Biden (AFP)

President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his top cabinet picks and by far the response has been overwhelmingly positive from experts in their fields.

The Transition Team has just put out a short video on the first set of nominees:

ADVERTISEMENT

And minutes ago the Biden Transition Team also announced former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be the Biden administration’s nominee for Secretary of the Treasury, leading one journalist to declare her “the most experienced economic policymaker we’ve ever had.”

The Biden Office of the President-Elect announced the six nominees for top national security, foreign policy, and law enforcement roles:

Tony Blinken as Secretary of State
Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security
Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations
Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor
Secretary John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s critical to note that Biden has elevated climate change to an issue of national security.

Some responses to the nominations:

Former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama:

ADVERTISEMENT

former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former HUD Secretary under President Obama:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Obama:

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawfare Executive Editor, CNN National Security and Legal Analyst, Former Intel Community attorney:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former acting United States Deputy Secretary of State and former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Senior Advisor and Foreign Language Spokesperson at the State Department and a Senior Director of Cabinet Affairs in the White House under Obama:

ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under Obama:

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Biden’s first 7 cabinet picks: ‘all-star’ ‘dream team’ of experienced policymakers and ‘genuinely good people’

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his top cabinet picks and by far the response has been overwhelmingly positive from experts in their fields.

The Transition Team has just put out a short video on the first set of nominees:

“America is back at the table.”

pic.twitter.com/MTSz71oV3q

— TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 23, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Pennsylvania Supreme Court shoots down Trump’s lawsuit — and overturns one of his wins

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was suffering under a 2-35 win/loss rate for his election lawsuits, but the Pennsylvania Supreme Court just changed that.

According to Democratic attorney Marc Elias, "Pennsylvania Supreme Court AFFIRMS our 5 victories in Philadelphia and REVERSES our one loss in Allegheny County."

The suit was attempting to throw out ballots legally cast.

https://twitter.com/JoshShapiroPA/status/1330976361293488128

"Guided by these principles and for the reasons discussed at length in this opinion, we conclude that the Election Code does not require boards of elections to disqualify mail-in or absentee ballots submitted by qualified electors who signed the declaration on their ballot’s outer envelope but did not handwrite their name, their address, and/or date, where no fraud or irregularity has been alleged," the court said in the opinion Monday.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

More than 100 GOP security experts warn Trump’s refusal to concede ‘poses significant risks to national security’

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

With President-elect Joe Biden having won 306 electoral votes in addition to defeating President Donald Trump by over 6 million in the popular vote, there is no question that Biden's victory was decisive. Regardless, Trump is still refusing to concede the election and vowing to fight Biden in court until the bitter end. But some Republican national security experts, journalists Tom Hamburger and Ellen Nakashima report in the Washington Post, are urging Trump to concede for the good of the United States.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE