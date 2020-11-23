Biden’s first 7 cabinet picks: ‘all-star’ ‘dream team’ of experienced policymakers and ‘genuinely good people’

President-elect Joe Biden has announced several of his top cabinet picks and by far the response has been overwhelmingly positive from experts in their fields.

The Transition Team has just put out a short video on the first set of nominees:

“America is back at the table.” pic.twitter.com/MTSz71oV3q — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 23, 2020

And minutes ago the Biden Transition Team also announced former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be the Biden administration’s nominee for Secretary of the Treasury, leading one journalist to declare her “the most experienced economic policymaker we’ve ever had.”

It’s official: Yellen will be the first female Fed Chair, first female Treasury Secretary, and second female CEA Chair. That’s not even mentioning her stints as a Fed Governor, Fed President, and Fed Vice Chair. She’s the most experienced economic policymaker we’ve ever had. https://t.co/SlNbCgdCYJ — Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) November 23, 2020

The Biden Office of the President-Elect announced the six nominees for top national security, foreign policy, and law enforcement roles:

Tony Blinken as Secretary of State

Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security

Avril Haines as Director of National Intelligence

Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor

Secretary John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

It’s critical to note that Biden has elevated climate change to an issue of national security.

Some responses to the nominations:

Former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama:

Tony Blinken is one of the finest public servants I’ve ever known. Brilliant, thoughtful, honest and experienced-really a splendid choice.https://t.co/i41ZHVzK8Q — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) November 23, 2020

former Deputy National Security Advisor to President Barack Obama:

Defer to the transition team to make things legit! I will say: if your family was ever really in trouble, Tony Blinken is the guy you’d call bc of his judgment, smarts and decency. That’s where our country is now and I’m glad we can call on Tony. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 23, 2020

Former HUD Secretary under President Obama:

Alejandro Mayorkas is a historic and experienced choice to lead an agency in desperate need of reform. As an immigrant and a creator of the DACA program, he’s well suited to undo Trump’s damage and build a more compassionate and common sense immigration agenda. https://t.co/4pQdJ3q2GT — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) November 23, 2020

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Obama:

What an all-star team! Congratulations @JoeBiden ! I personally have worked with @ABlinken @JohnKerry @jakejsullivan and @AvrilHaines and they are all absolutely first rate: smart, expert, experienced, and completely committed to advancing American national interests. https://t.co/hDWAYpXDOM — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 23, 2020

If reports are true, the lineup of @micheleflournoy at Defense, @ABlinken at State, and Jake Sullivan at the NSC is a truly an all-star team! — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 23, 2020

Lawfare Executive Editor, CNN National Security and Legal Analyst, Former Intel Community attorney:

The project of restoring trust in the intelligence community will be immensely difficult and immensely important. Avril Haines is the very best of the best. https://t.co/WDdEydiZDw — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 23, 2020

Former acting United States Deputy Secretary of State and former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs:

I have worked with @ABlinken and w/ Linda Thomas-Greenfield since the Clinton years. What a perfect team – intellect, humanity, decency, care for others, patriots, wisdom. With brilliant Jake Sullivan NSA, US back better. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) November 23, 2020

If reports are true and Michele Flournoy SecDef, @ABlinken SecState and Linda Thomas-Greenfield UN Ambassador announced Tuesday @JoeBiden and @SenKamalaHarris off to a spectacular start. — Wendy R. Sherman (@wendyrsherman) November 23, 2020

Former Senior Advisor and Foreign Language Spokesperson at the State Department and a Senior Director of Cabinet Affairs in the White House under Obama:

Starting to look like a foreign policy dream team — not just smart and thoughtful, but genuinely good people. UN: Linda Thomas Greenfield

State: Tony Blinken

Defense: Michele Flournoy

NSA: Jake Sullivan #BidenTransition — Nayyera (@nayyeroar) November 23, 2020

Former U.S. Secretary of Commerce under Obama:

These are two competent, experienced, thoughtful and rule-abiding public servants. A welcome change. I’ve had the privilege of working with Linda-Thomas-Greenfield. The country is lucky to have her. https://t.co/fVY2CFGu7B — Carlos Gutierrez (@carlosgutierrez) November 23, 2020