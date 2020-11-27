Biden’s lead in Milwaukee increases after Trump blew millions on Wisconsin recount: report
President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin extended on Friday as Milwaukee finished their recount.
The Trump campaign had to pay $3 million for the recount in Wisconsin.
“Milwaukee County concludes its recount of the presidential election — one of two counties where Trump sought a recount in Wisconsin. The results: Biden’s lead, currently at about 20,000 statewide, grew by 132 votes,” Rosalind Helderman of The Washington Post reported Friday.
Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic did a quick, back-of-the-envelop economic analysis.
“With the $3 million the Trump campaign spent on recounts split between two counties, this would amount to the Trump campaign spending $11,363 per vote *added* to Biden,” Dovere wrote.
With the $3 million the Trump campaign spent on recounts split between two counties, this would amount to the Trump campaign spending $11,363 per vote *added* to Biden https://t.co/mLD0GnDws5
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 27, 2020
