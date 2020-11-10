Biden’s team can’t view classified security information or do background checks because Trump is denying transition

President Donald Trump’s team refusing a peaceful transition of power is putting President-elect Joe Biden and his team in a difficult position to handle the national security of the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that because Trump’s team won’t sign off on the transition, Biden can’t get the presidential daily briefing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Biden’s advisers are urging the General Services Administration, a little known government agency, to identify him as the winner of the election, arguing that Mr. Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the election have little chance of success,” reported the Journal. “The president-elect’s team is considering legal action if the GSA doesn’t make its designation soon, Biden transition officials said.”

As the Washington Post reported, the slow start to a transition in 2000 meant that the incoming Bush administration didn’t have access to federal government resources. According to findings from the 9/11 Commission, the delayed beginning and lack of qualified staff was a “critical vulnerability to U.S. national security that prompted reforms to the law.”

Without the GSA signing the paperwork, neither Biden nor his team can get classified information, send representatives to government agencies to make the national security transition seamless or have the State Department conduct calls with foreign leaders.

It also slows the access to intelligence officials who do security checks for incoming staff and appointees because there are no background checks.

“We believe that it is clear that President-elect Biden and Kamala Harris should be entitled to all GSA functions and all functions across government and we’re asking the GSA administrator to make a proper ascertainment,” said a Biden transition official. “And we believe that it’s been very, very clear that we are the winners in this election.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.