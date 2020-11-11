Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s push to investigate voter fraud claims inflames tensions with corruption prosecutors: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

President Donald J. Trump listens as Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations Ceremony Monday, Sep. 9, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

As President Trump’s Ukraine scandal enveloped D.C. last fall, eventually leading to his impeachment, public corruption prosecutors in the Justice Department were held back by Attorney General Bill Barr from investigating whether Trump had broken any other laws, the New York Times reports.

“After the Senate acquitted the president, Mr. Barr in effect took the case away from the Public Integrity Section, sending all Ukraine-related inquiries to the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, according to six people familiar with the matter,” the Times reports. “Compounding the prosecutors’ dissatisfaction was a stalled case around that time against a member of Mr. Trump’s cabinet, the former interior secretary Ryan Zinke. The deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, told the section’s lawyers that they needed a stronger case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the details of the case are not public, “the response from Mr. Rosen exacerbated a sense inside the Public Integrity Section that top department officials would hinder investigations into Mr. Trump and his officials, according to several people familiar with the inquiry who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive investigations.”

Those tensions were brought out to the open this week after Barr issued a memo authorizing prosecutors to investigate voter fraud claims before the results of the 2020 election are certified. The move prompted the section’s lawyer who oversees voter fraud investigations, Richard Pilger, to step down in protest.

“The encounters were the latest example of Trump appointees at the top of the Justice Department overruling career prosecutors, drawing criticism that the administration was eroding the department’s typical separation from politics,” the Times reports. “Critics have also accused Mr. Barr of using the department to protect Mr. Trump and further his interests.”

Read the full report over at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Fox News now says ‘we’re just not sure’ if Joe Biden will be next president

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

Fox News senior White House correspondent John Roberts now says he's "not sure" who will be the next president even though his network has called the race for President-elect Joe Biden.

Roberts told Fox News host Bill Hemmer that he expects Republican legislators to have a "hard time" allowing electors to cast their votes for Biden when the Electoral College officially chooses the next president on December 14.

"One thing is that if they do manage to prolong this process, we start to get into December," Roberts asserted. "There comes a time when these electors have to be seated to vote on who will become president of the United States. And I'm told that the anger out there in these red states is so deep and so palpable, the GOP legislators may have a difficult time seating Biden electors when it comes down to putting in place that process for the vote on December 14th."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s push to investigate voter fraud claims inflames tensions with corruption prosecutors: report

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

As President Trump's Ukraine scandal enveloped D.C. last fall, eventually leading to his impeachment, public corruption prosecutors in the Justice Department were held back by Attorney General Bill Barr from investigating whether Trump had broken any other laws, the New York Times reports.

"After the Senate acquitted the president, Mr. Barr in effect took the case away from the Public Integrity Section, sending all Ukraine-related inquiries to the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn, according to six people familiar with the matter," the Times reports. "Compounding the prosecutors’ dissatisfaction was a stalled case around that time against a member of Mr. Trump’s cabinet, the former interior secretary Ryan Zinke. The deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, told the section’s lawyers that they needed a stronger case."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Brilliant supercut of Fox News hosts shows how they completely flipped on election challenges since 2016

Published

31 mins ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

After President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, opinion hosts at Fox News angrily demanded that Democratic nominee Hilary Clinton and Democrats concede at once. But four years later, the same Fox hosts are making no such demands of President Donald Trump, who might end up losing to President-elect Joe Biden by more than 300 electoral votes after all the counting is finished.

And a supercut video by the Washington Post shows how badly Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and other Fox News hosts have flip-flopped from what they were saying about election results four years ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE