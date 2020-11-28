Bill Cosby spokesman creates video comparing comedian’s conviction to racist cops
A spokesman for Bill Cosby posted a bizarre, 100-second Instagram video Friday equating racist police officers to allegedly biased jurists who in 2018 convicted his client of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but (that’s) not all,” says spokesman Andrew Wyatt. “We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in o…
2020 was the year Melania Trump’s mask cracked for good
Trump considering trolling Biden inauguration with 2024 campaign event: report
President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the very near future, but it does not look like he will be going away, as promised, anytime soon.
The lame duck president is already strategizing for a 2024 presidential run to regain control of the White House, according to The Daily Beast. The publication reports that insiders close to the situation have revealed details about the president's latest plot.
It appears Trump has no intention of moving on from the presidential election defeat. While most former presidents move on with their lives after leaving the White House, insiders suggest Trump is ultimately trying to stay in the spotlight. The president's assessment is reportedly based on television ratings as opposed to actual professional experience and the ability to effectively govern the country.