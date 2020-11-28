Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Cosby spokesman creates video comparing comedian’s conviction to racist cops

Published

2 hours ago

on

A spokesman for Bill Cosby posted a bizarre, 100-second Instagram video Friday equating racist police officers to allegedly biased jurists who in 2018 convicted his client of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman.“In this 21st century, we have witnessed the senseless murders of black men and women at the hands of a few bad law enforcement officers — but (that’s) not all,” says spokesman Andrew Wyatt. “We have witnessed the unjust conviction and incarceration of a true American treasure and citizen, actor-comedian Bill Cosby, and we are witnessing a pandemic unlike anything we have seen in o…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

2020 was the year Melania Trump’s mask cracked for good

Published

3 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

This story is part of a series on good things that happened in 2020. Read them all here.

"They say I'm complicit, I'm the same like him, I support him, I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," I heard First Lady Melania Trump complaining in an audio clip recorded surreptitiously by her former confidant and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff in the summer of 2018. The clip was then released on October 1, 2020, in support of Wolkoff's tell-all book, which I will not read.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump considering trolling Biden inauguration with 2024 campaign event: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump may be leaving the White House in the very near future, but it does not look like he will be going away, as promised, anytime soon.

The lame duck president is already strategizing for a 2024 presidential run to regain control of the White House, according to The Daily Beast. The publication reports that insiders close to the situation have revealed details about the president's latest plot.

It appears Trump has no intention of moving on from the presidential election defeat. While most former presidents move on with their lives after leaving the White House, insiders suggest Trump is ultimately trying to stay in the spotlight. The president's assessment is reportedly based on television ratings as opposed to actual professional experience and the ability to effectively govern the country.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Something sketchy happened when Kelly Loeffler’s husband dumped his own stock this spring

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 28, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the ultra-wealthy unelected Georgia senator facing a runoff election this January that may determine control of the U.S. Senate, came under the scrutiny of government and Senate investigators this spring amid press reports of stock trades made after she attended a private briefing in January about the coronavirus pandemic.
Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE