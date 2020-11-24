Bill Kristol urges Georgia Republicans to ‘show true loyalty’ — by writing-in Donald Trump in Senate runoff

Longtime GOP stalwart Bill Kristol urged Republicans in Georgia to write-in the current administration when voting in the January runoff elections in Georgia that will determine the control of the U.S. Senate.

After the November election, Republicans have 50 Senate seats, to Democrats’ 48. But if Democrats win both the runoffs, the 50-50 tie will be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the runoffs, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. In the second race, interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is being challenged by the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Kristol, who served as chief of staff to Vice President Dan Quayle in the first Bush administration but recently founded Republican Voters Against Trump, suggested Georgia Republicans reject both Perdue and Loeffler to show their loyalty to the GOP president.

“Georgia Republicans! Only you Georgians get a chance, on January 5, to vote AGAIN for Trump-Pence! To show true loyalty!” Kristol posted on Twitter.

“In the Special Senate election runoff, write in Donald Trump (he’s special!). In the Regular Senate election runoff, write in Mike Pence (he’s regular!),” Kristol counseled.

The neoconservative activist was ridiculing members of the far-right who are threatening to sit out the election, such as attorney L. Lin Wood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s speak truth about @SenLoeffler & @sendavidperdue. Why are they doing little or nothing to support efforts by GA citizens to address unlawful election & need for @BrianKempGA to order special session of legislature? If not fixed, I will NOT vote in GA runoff. Will you? — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Wood is not the only Republican threatening to sit out the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump supporters in Georgia vow to destroy the Republican Party if Trump doesn't win pic.twitter.com/04dPRQFfC0 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT