Bill Maher blames ‘social justice warriors’ for Democrats failing in 2020: ‘I could do this all day’
The host of “Late Night with Bill Maher” on Friday angrily lashed out at the left for Democrats’ failure in congressional and state races.
“The message to Democrats, from so much of the country, seems to be, ‘We don’t like Trump, but we still can’t bring ourselves to vote for you.’ If Crack Jack was made with popcorn and dog sh*t and half the people threw out the popcorn, popcorn should want to know why,” Maher said.
He spoke about many of his favorite targets, including “Social Justice Warriors” and cancel culture, defund the police and what he described as a lack of common sense.
“I could do this all day,” he said while listing his grievances.
“It would be so easy to win elections if we would just drop that sh*t,” Maher declared.
‘We don’t know’: Trump lawyer disputes whether we have fair elections on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis on Friday received tough questions from Bill Maher on HBO's "Real Time."
Maher asked about how Trump may have come close to admitting defeat on Friday.
Ellis said Trump had no change in his demeanor on Friday.
Maher argued we have free and fair elections in America.
"We don't know that," Ellis said.
Maher repeatedly tried to bring facts to the conversation, but Ellis largely repeated discredited talking points from the campaign.
Ellis kept falsely claiming that the campaign is prevailing in court.
‘Basically a concession’: Trump judged harshly for putting Giuliani in charge of his post-election campaign
The judgment of the leader of the free world was called into question on Friday after it was reported that Rudy Giuliani is in charge of most of the president's post-election campaign strategy.
“President Trump has put his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, in charge of his campaign lawsuits related to the outcome of the election, as well as all public communications related to them,” The New York Times reported Friday, citing “four people familiar with the move.”
