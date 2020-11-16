Bob Woodward warns of Trump attacking Iran: ‘Presidents can start wars on their own’
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward on Thursday explained how Donald Trump could start a war with Iran before his term ends in January.
Woodward was interviewed by Lawrence O’Donnell on MSNBC on Monday, who noted a new report by The New York Times.
“President Trump asked senior advisers in an Oval Office meeting on Thursday whether he had options to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site in the coming weeks. The meeting occurred a day after international inspectors reported a significant increase in the country’s stockpile of nuclear material, four current and former U.S. officials said on Monday,” the newspaper reported.
“A range of senior advisers dissuaded the president from moving ahead with a military strike. The advisers — including Vice President Mike Pence; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Christopher C. Miller, the acting defense secretary; and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — warned that a strike against Iran’s facilities could easily escalate into a broader conflict in the last weeks of Mr. Trump’s presidency,” The Times reported.
“O’Donnell asked Woodward about the lame-duck administration considering attacking Iran.
“Yes, that’s always possible,” Woodward replied. “And, again, I think it emphasizes the extraordinary power that the president has, a sitting president, even one who is soon to depart office.”
“And as we learn, presidents can start wars on their own. They’re commander-in-chief, they can employ the force as they see fit,” he continued. “Congress can take away the money, but that’s unlikely, particularly if it’s a reasonable military operation. Now, whether one in iran or somewhere else in the world would be reasonable, I don’t know.”
Watch:
2020 Election
Trump is condemning thousands more to death by holding his entire party hostage
2020 Election
Yes, the election was rigged — but by the Republicans
It turns out that Donald Trump was right: the election was rigged. He would know, of course, because he and Louis DeJoy were the ones who rigged it.
Historically, “conservative“ (e.g. “white racist”) efforts to rig the vote were almost entirely focused on preventing people of color from voting. For almost a century, this involved literacy tests, guessing the number of jellybeans in a jar, and other low-tech, blatant strategies.
In the 1960s, William Rehnquist and friends launched “Operation Eagle Eye“ in the Southwest where they would send “poll watchers“ to threaten and intimidate Native American, Hispanic and Black voters.
2020 Election
Trump campaign loses in court again — and must show evidence of fraud on Tuesday: report
President Donald Trump lost in court again on Monday.
The loss occurred after three Trump lawyers resigned from the case on Monday, as was reported by Reuters' Brad Heath.
Three of President Trump's other lawyers in the Pennsylvania case filed a somewhat noisy request to withdraw today, saying "Plaintiffs [that's Trump] will be best served" if they're allowed to leave the case. pic.twitter.com/DWRT8G2sHc
— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020