Bombshell AP study finds coronavirus surging in counties that voted for Trump

President Donald Trump spent the 2020 presidential campaign ignoring the coronavirus pandemic and downplaying its impact.

Trump complained about masks, held COVID super-spreader events and repeatedly told his supporters that virus would “disappear” after Election Day.

And now coronavirus is surging in states that supported Trump’s campaign, according to a new study by the Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

“U.S. voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist: In places where the virus is most rampant now, Trump enjoyed enormous support,” the AP reported. “An Associated Press analysis reveals that in 376 counties with the highest number of new cases per capita, the overwhelming majority — 93% of those counties — went for Trump, a rate above other less severely hit areas. Most were rural areas in Montana, the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Wisconsin.”

“Polling, too, shows voters who split on Republican Trump vs. Democrat Joe Biden differed on whether the pandemic is under control,” the AP reported. “Thirty-six percent of Trump voters described the pandemic as completely or mostly under control, and another 47% said it was somewhat under control, according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 110,000 voters conducted for the AP by NORC at the University of Chicago. Meanwhile, 82% of Biden voters said the pandemic is not at all under control.”